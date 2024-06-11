Angelica Garcia Releases New Album 'Gemelo,' Her 1st Sung Almost Entirely In Spanish + Debut For Partisan Records





Nov 8 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark - supporting New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles' pop experimentalist Angélica Garcia today releases her new album and first for Partisan Records, entitled Gemelo and translating to "Twin" in English. The album represents the two selves, the spirit and body, and tackles how they work together and against one another. An inspired convergence of vanguard electronic pop explorations mirroring the depth of its spiritual excavations, Gemelowas produced by Carlos Arévalo (Chicano Batman), and recorded over a month and a half in Virginia. There, Angélica discovered and tapped into a fresh pop auteur perspective, creating music that is searing and borderless, free of cultural confinement and challenging the notion that singing in English is a prerequisite for creating American music.Prior to today's full album release, Angélica shared five tracks from Gemelo which were met with widespread critical acclaim. "With a voice that leaps and keens like Kate Bush, with echoes multiplying behind her, [Angélica] Garcia sings about an attraction that surges beyond the physical to the metaphysical…," writes The New York Times of her song "Juanita." Elsewhere, Remezcla wrote that Angélica "..harbors the mixed chaos surrounding the discovery and breaking of generational trauma, while her alluring voice gently guides listeners through the ongoing and never-ending process." Additional praise arrived at Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Wonderland, and NPR who said she"summons spirits."This week in Angélica's extensive profile at The New York Times - which landed the paper's Arts Cover earlier in the week and saw Chief Pop Music Critic Jon Pareles say the LP is "full of dualities: angels and demons, grief and healing, dreams and realities, mirror images," - Angélica details the poetry of singing in Spanish, how she feels the most free singing, and the natural process of working with Arévalo. Read the full feature here.Angélica's live performance evolution has significantly altered this year. Performing now with a live drummer, her bold and captivating stage presence consistently leaves an undeniable impression. She started the year with a packed SXSW schedule, including showcases with KUTX, KEXP, Stereogum, and KCRW amongst many others. Currently, Angélica is on tour in the UK where she will also support IDLES before heading to Mexico for their set of shows together. In July, she will play a co-headlining date with La Doña at the Elsewhere Rooftop in Brooklyn, NYC. Later in the fall, she will directly support indie favorite Nilüfer Yanya on tour with stops in Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles and play a string of dates with the Black Pumas in Europe.As her most focused work to date, Gemelo progresses from its delicate, tender entry in Side A, which serves like almost a meditation, to the visceral intensity of Side B, which immerses into the difficult, at times terrifying work of healing. All throughout the album she also challenges the traditional American pop music idioms, opening the floodgates with a refreshingly universal rhythmic set of songs where heritage snaps into focus in both lyric and disparate sound channeling elements of Yves Tumor, Kate Bush, Karen O, Rosalía, Kali Uchis and Xenia Rubinos. She and Arévalo have shaped a self-contained universe with her demos, bonding over everything from Portishead and Radiohead to Timbaland and early Madonna, incorporating front-and-center pop-vocal production and clublike textures and rhythms all throughout.Raised in El Monte by Mexican and El Salvadoran parents, Garcia has been surrounded by music her entire life - her mother was an artist who had a top 40 Hot 100 hit and her stepfather was in A&R prior to becoming a priest. Already she's earned praise from the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair`, a debut atNPR's Tiny Desk, space on Barack Obama's annual best-of-the-year roundup with her cross-cultural anthem "Jicama" along with syncs at Apple, HBO, tour dates with Mitski, Vagabon and beyond. Now, with growth and exploration like wind behind her, Garcia has arrived at her clearest and most fully-realized vision of self.GEMELO TRACK LIST:Reflexiones Color De DolorJuanitaÁngel [eterna]MirameY GritoEl QueIntuiciónGeminiPalomaANGÉLICA GARCIA TOUR DATES:June 6 - 8 - Northside Festival - Aarhus, DKJune 10 - The Louisiana - Bristol, UKJune 11 - The Castle - Manchester, UKJune 12 - Lower Third - London, UKJuly 5 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WIJuly 9 - Elsewhere Rooftop - Brooklyn, NY - co-headlining with La DoñaJuly 12 - Castle - Cardiff, UK - supporting IDLESJuly 13 - The Piece Hall - Halifax, UK - supporting IDLESJuly 20 - Dreamland - Margate, UK - supporting IDLESJuly 21 - The Wyldes - Cornwall, UK - supporting IDLESJuly 26 - Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UKAugust 31 - September 1 - Bumbershoot Festival - SeattleOctober 1 - Guanamor Teatro Estudio - Guadalajara, MX - supporting IDLESOctober 2 - Showcenter Complex - Monterrey, MX - supporting IDLESOctober 4 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, MX - supporting IDLESOctober 6 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 7 - Metro - Chicago, IL - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 9 - Basement East - Nashville, TN - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 10 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 11 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 13 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 15 - Meow Wolf - Denver, CO - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 18 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 19 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 20 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 22 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOctober 24 - Fonda - Los Angeles, CA - supporting Nilüfer YanyaOct 28 - Academy - Bristol, UK - supporting Black PumasOct 29 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK - supporting Black PumasOct 31 - Arkea Arena - Bordeaux, France - supporting Black PumasNov 1 - Zenith - Toulouse, France - supporting Black PumasNov 2 - Sant Jordi Club - Barcelona, Spain - supporting Black PumasNov 4 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy - supporting Black PumasNov 6 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands - supporting Black PumasNov 8 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark - supporting Black Pumas



