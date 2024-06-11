Stone Temple Pilots Celebrates Purple 30th Anniversary Performing The Album In Full During Summer Tour, Starting August 16









New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's the 30th anniversary of Purple, Stone Temple Pilots' chart-topping, multi-platinum second album. In honor of the milestone, the band will perform the entire album each night starting August 16 on their upcoming summer tour. Stone Temple Pilots - Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, Eric Kretz, and Jeff Gutt - will kick off the tour on June 29 in Traverse City, Michigan. Starting on August 16, the band will join forces with +LIVE+ to co-headline the Jubilee Tour. This 19-city run begins in Concord, California, and wraps up on September 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana.Released on June 7, 1994, Purple was the highly anticipated follow-up to Stone Temple Pilots' 1992 debut, Core, which sold over eight million copies and earned a GRAMMY® Award. Scott Weiland, Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, and Eric Kretz recorded most of Purple in Atlanta with producer Brendan O'Brien.The album debuted at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and quickly became a fan favorite, selling over six million copies. Purple features some of the group's most beloved tracks, including "Interstate Love Song" and "Vasoline," which topped the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. It also includes "Big Empty," a song that first appeared on the film soundtrack for The Crow. It was a massive Top 10 hit on mainstream and modern rock charts and won the MTV Movie Award for Best Song in a Movie.STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Tour Dates:June 29 Traverse City, MI Open Space ParkJuly 13 Greenville, WI Greenville Lions ParkJuly 20 Goddard, KS The Dam Jam Music FestivalJuly 26 Columbus, OH Ohio Expo Center & State FairAugust 3 Leamington, Ontario Seacliff Park AmphitheatreAugust 10 Three Forks, MT Rockin' The Rivers FestAugust 16 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord*August 17 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater*August 19 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre*August 22 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*August 23 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion*August 24 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp*August 27 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*August 28 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*August 30 Jacksonville, FL Dally's Place*August 31 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre* September 1 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater* September 4 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live* September 5 Mansfield, WA Xfinity Center* September 6 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center* September 8 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage* September 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center* September 11 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island* September 14 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater* September 15 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center*laying Purple full album.



