Aloe Blacc Covers Nirvana, No Doubt, Green Day + More On Covers Project, Rock My Soul Volume 1 Out Now!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc is proud to release his newest EP, Rock My Soul Volume 1. This compelling collection, now available on all major streaming platforms, showcases Blacc's unique interpretations of some of music's most iconic songs, specifically from the 90s.

Rock My Soul Volume 1 features five meticulously chosen tracks: "Don't Speak," "Black Hole Sun," "Lithium," "Under The Bridge," and "When I Come Around." Each song is reimagined through Aloe Blacc's soulful lens, providing listeners with a fresh take on these timeless classics. His renditions honor the original compositions while infusing them with his signature style and emotional depth.

Aloe Blacc kicked off the excitement for this EP with three pre-release tracks, including "Black Hole Sun," "Lithium," and "Don't Speak", which have already garnered praise for their heartfelt delivery and innovative arrangement. People Magazine even describes the "Don't Speak" cover as a "jazzy spin on No Doubt's classic power ballad" with "feel-good production and buttery-smooth vocals." These tracks are part of his #TakeMeBackTuesday campaign series where a new song from the project was released every Tuesday leading up to today's full EP launch.

Aloe Blacc will be featured in a forthcoming documentary, Following Harry, that is premiering at Tribeca Film Festival on June 14. The film is an intimate portrait of Harry Belafonte whose work dedicated to social justice continued until his death in 2023 at age 96.
Aloe Blacc has much more planned for a big 2024 with new music releases and more. Stay tuned for news coming soon!

Rock My Soul Volume 1 Tracklist:
"Don't Speak" (originally by No Doubt)
"Black Hole Sun" (originally by Soundgarden)
"Lithium" (originally by Nirvana)
"Under The Bridge" (originally by Red Hot Chili Peppers)
"When I Come Around" (originally by Green Day)






