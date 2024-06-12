Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 12/06/2024

R&B Singer/Songwriter Anton Creates A Storm With His First Single From Forthcoming Album

Hot Songs Around The World

We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
200 entries in 24 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
135 entries in 25 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
231 entries in 22 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
229 entries in 25 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
188 entries in 16 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
429 entries in 26 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
201 entries in 22 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
555 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
160 entries in 26 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
174 entries in 2 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
277 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
238 entries in 16 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
340 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
645 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Early reviews confirm that the new single has been greatly received by excited fans awaiting new material from the artist, fans are also looking out for the official music video, due for release over the coming weeks.

Anton's highly anticipated first single of 2024 comes from his forthcoming album "The Score", featuring Mello D and Leonardo. The new single is a cover of the classic hit single "Sweet Love", the original version was released in 1986 by the legendary R&B singer, songwriter Anita Baker.

"Sweet Love" produced by Anton for Hilife Music Productions and mixed by Hi5five Music, is a derivative work, with the new version of Sweet Love using copyrightable elements of the first previously created version. Anton's rendition of "Sweet Love" adds other components to the song, including Rapping and harmonies, which adds a classic feel to the song.

The featured artists, deliver their contribution to the song superbly with a traditional flow, the first and third verses are rapped by Mello D and the second verse rapped by Leonardo. The singing elements are sung in a classic R&B format and wonderfully delivered by Anton, as well as the R&B singer bringing out a number of extremely skilled vocal gymnastics throughout the entire song, whilst harmonies bring a classic feel to the overall sound.

Overall, Anton's first single from his forthcoming album has set extremely high standards, With the artist having delivered a high quality, well produced song that has made fans and music consumers extremely delighted, the music video is scheduled to drop this month.

The single "Sweet Love" is out now on the Hilife Music Group label and is available on all digital service providers (DSPs). Released 10th April 2024.
www.hilifemusicgroup.com
www.hilifemusicgroup.co.uk






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0112791 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0061347484588623 secs