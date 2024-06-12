R&B Singer/Songwriter Anton Creates A Storm With His First Single From Forthcoming Album





Anton's highly anticipated first single of 2024 comes from his forthcoming album "The Score", featuring Mello D and Leonardo. The new single is a cover of the classic hit single "Sweet Love", the original version was released in 1986 by the legendary R&B singer, songwriter Anita Baker.



"Sweet Love" produced by Anton for Hilife



The featured artists, deliver their contribution to the song superbly with a traditional flow, the first and third verses are rapped by Mello D and the second verse rapped by Leonardo. The singing elements are sung in a classic R&B format and wonderfully delivered by Anton, as well as the R&B singer bringing out a number of extremely skilled vocal gymnastics throughout the entire song, whilst harmonies bring a classic feel to the overall sound.



Overall, Anton's first single from his forthcoming album has set extremely high standards, With the artist having delivered a high quality, well produced song that has made fans and music consumers extremely delighted, the music video is scheduled to drop this month.



The single "Sweet Love" is out now on the Hilife

www.hilifemusicgroup.com

www.hilifemusicgroup.co.uk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Early reviews confirm that the new single has been greatly received by excited fans awaiting new material from the artist, fans are also looking out for the official music video, due for release over the coming weeks.Anton's highly anticipated first single of 2024 comes from his forthcoming album "The Score", featuring Mello D and Leonardo. The new single is a cover of the classic hit single "Sweet Love", the original version was released in 1986 by the legendary R&B singer, songwriter Anita Baker."Sweet Love" produced by Anton for Hilife Music Productions and mixed by Hi5five Music, is a derivative work, with the new version of Sweet Love using copyrightable elements of the first previously created version. Anton's rendition of "Sweet Love" adds other components to the song, including Rapping and harmonies, which adds a classic feel to the song.The featured artists, deliver their contribution to the song superbly with a traditional flow, the first and third verses are rapped by Mello D and the second verse rapped by Leonardo. The singing elements are sung in a classic R&B format and wonderfully delivered by Anton, as well as the R&B singer bringing out a number of extremely skilled vocal gymnastics throughout the entire song, whilst harmonies bring a classic feel to the overall sound.Overall, Anton's first single from his forthcoming album has set extremely high standards, With the artist having delivered a high quality, well produced song that has made fans and music consumers extremely delighted, the music video is scheduled to drop this month.The single "Sweet Love" is out now on the Hilife Music Group label and is available on all digital service providers (DSPs). Released 10th April 2024.www.hilifemusicgroup.comwww.hilifemusicgroup.co.uk



