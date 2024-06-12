Janet Jackson Adds Second London Date For "Together Again Tour"



On February 4, 2021, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to overwhelming demand, Janet Jackson has added a second London O2 Arena show to her eagerly-anticipated "Together Again Tour", taking place on Sunday 29 September 2024 - with special guest Wyclef Jean. Tickets will be available on general on-sale beginning Friday 14 June, 9.00AM BST on JanetJackson.com.Presales: O2 and Artist presales begin on Wednesday 12 June at 9.00AM BST. Live Nation and venue presales begin on Thursday 13 June at 9.00AM BST.The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee extended her sold out tour to Europe off the back of the highly successful and sold-out North American leg. The European leg of this tour will start in autumn 2024 kicking off in Paris, France on the 25 September at Accor Arena before making multiple stops in the UK, Germany and Belgium before concluding the tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome on the 10 October.The announcement of UK tour dates follows an announcement earlier this year where Ms. Jackson announced her 35-date US tour " Together Again ", which is currently making its way across the States. This tour builds on the colossal success of her 2023 run, which earned the icon the highest selling trek of her career.The "Together Again Tour" will offer everyone the chance to finally reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestone for one of her most critically acclaimed albums - 35 years of "Rhythm Nation" featuring her biggest chart-topping hits.TOGETHER AGAIN 2024 UK/EU TOUR DATES:Wed, 25th Sept - Paris, France - Accor ArenaFri, 27th Sept - Birmingham, UK - Utilita ArenaSat, 28th Sept - London, UK - The O2Sun, 29th Sept - London, UK - The O2 [NEW DATE]Mon, 30th Sept - Glasgow, UK - OVO HydroTue, 1st Oct - Manchester, UK - Co-op LiveThu, 3rd Oct - Antwerp, Belgium - SportpaleisSat, 5th Oct - Munich, Germany - OlympiahalleSun, 6th Oct - Cologne, Germany - LANXESS ArenaTue, 8th Oct - Berlin, Germany - Uber ArenaThu, 10th Oct - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2. Even today she continues to make an undeniable impact. In 2018, her last single, "Made for Now" with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart making it her 20th single on the chart in the span of her career. In 2019, she was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers and in that same year her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, " Metamorphosis " closed out to record breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater. As reported by Billboard Boxscore, the legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actress is among the biggest Vegas performers of this decade, ahead of Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013) and the Backstreet Boys (2017). Her critically acclaimed and award winning documentary "Janet Jackson." brought in over 20 million viewers in one week.On February 4, 2021, Janet Jackson's iconic mega platinum-selling third album Control turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chart-busting hit singles — "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think Of You," —with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos — and "Let's Wait Awhile," Control became Jackson's first No. 1 Pop album. The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.



