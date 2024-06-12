Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 12/06/2024

New Summer Anthem Hit "I Miss You Like Crazy" Has Global Appeal
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) At just eighteen years old, this stunning vocalist takes listeners on a journey of nostalgia, referencing our favorite places to visit around the world in her new Pop/ Afrobeat release. "I Miss you like Crazy" is addicting and gets stuck in your head with enchanting melodies and addicting Afrobeat rhythms. She gives off Tems and Tyla vibes while adding her own unique style to this production.
This rising star is soon to be a name you will remember, with influences from POP, Caribbean, Afrobeat's and Jazz music.
Hit play now and hear her reference the place you miss like crazy.

Who is Kiara Binah?
Kiara Binah is a mixed heritage, Florida-based female vocalist. She got her start at 9 years old singing opera and classical music. She has sung three times in Carnegie Hall, once as a soloist runner-up in a national competition, and twice as a part of celebrated choirs. She attended a private high school on full scholarship for musical theater and hopes to continue her education in New Yor this fall. She has written and released original songs in various genres, including a popular Christmas song in 2021.

In her spare time she loves to play basketball at the local gym, go to the beach, perform at local playhouses and write songs. She is adventurous and intelligent and an excellent collaborator. For more information please visit her website at www.kiarabinah.com

Title: "Miss you Like Crazy"
Artist: Kiara Binah
Release Date: June 7th
List of links: https://linktr.ee/kiarabinah






