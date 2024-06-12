Kim Jae Joong Releases Pre-Release Single "I Am U" Ahead Of His 20th-Anniversary Album





Kim Jae Joong's released his first solo EP, Mine, in 2013 which topped the South Korean albums chart while reaching the Top 10 in Japan. Love Covers, released in 2019, was his third consecutive chart-topping album in Japan and was named one of the three best Asian albums of the year by the Japan Gold Disc Awards. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kim Jae Joong has released a new single, "I AM U," ahead of his upcoming full-length 20th-anniversary album, FLOWER GARDEN, which will be released later this month on June 26th. "I AM U" is a track dedicated to Kim Jae Joong's listeners; the singer contributed to the lyric writing to express his shared memories with his fans over the course of his 20-year-long career.Recently, Kim Jae Joong successfully wrapped up his fan concert 'I'M TWENTY' having performed in South Korea, Australia, Macau, Taiwan, and Japan. This new single is his first music release of 2024. His previous album, BORN GENE, was released in September 2022.Kim Jae Joong is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and performer who debuted on December 23, 2023, as a member of the K-pop group TVXQ! (also known as DBSK and Tohoshinki in Japan) at the age of 17. TVXQ!'s MIROTIC - The 4th Album topped the South Korean charts in 2008 and won the country's Golden Disc Award for Album of the Year. In 2009, Jae Joong and two other members of TVXQ! formed the pop group JYJ, which had three consecutive No. 1 albums in South Korea, beginning with 2010's The Beginning. He scored his first major acting job in the 2009 South Korean TV film Heaven's Postman, which led to several award-winning roles in South Korean and Japanese productions.Kim Jae Joong's released his first solo EP, Mine, in 2013 which topped the South Korean albums chart while reaching the Top 10 in Japan. Love Covers, released in 2019, was his third consecutive chart-topping album in Japan and was named one of the three best Asian albums of the year by the Japan Gold Disc Awards.



