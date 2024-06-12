'Days Of Wine And Roses,' 'Illinoise' Win Drama Desk Awards





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to 2024 Drama Desk Awards winners Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara, both of whom won for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical for Days of Wine and Roses, and Justin Peck, who won for Outstanding Choreography for Illinoise: A New Musical, for the production at the Park Avenue Armory before it moved to Broadway. Winners of the Drama Desk Awards were named in a ceremony at The Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City last night.

O'Hara, James, and Peck have all been nominated for Tony Awards in comparable categories at this coming Sunday's ceremony, which will be broadcast live from Lincoln Center in New York City at 8pm ET on CBS. Additionally, Illinoise—the cast of which will perform at the ceremony—is nominated for Best Musical, Best Orchestrations for Timo Andres, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Brandon Stirling Baker, and Days of Wine and Roses is also up for Best Original Score for Adam Guettel. Here Lies Love is up for Best Original Score for David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Best Sound Design of a Musical for M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Best Scenic Design of a Musical for David Korins, and Best Choreography for Annie-B Parson.




