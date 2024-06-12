Sixpence None The Richer To Tour For The First Time In Over 20 Years With Original Members





4 The Pour House Raleigh, NC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sixpence None the Richer are very pleased to announce that the "We Are Love" 25th Anniversary Tour will begin October 10th in Knoxville, TN, and will cover over 25 U.S. cities. Tickets go on sale on June 14th. The band will be releasing brand new music this fall to kick off the dates.Sixpence None the Richer began taking shape in New Braunfels, Texas in the early '90s. In 1997, Sixpence None the Richer released their self-titled album and two years later exploded globally when the track " Kiss Me ", from that album, was released as a single. Accolades continued as the band's rendition of the La's " There She Goes " also became a major hit.The band's cover of the Crowded House classic "Don't Dream It's Over" pushed Sixpence None the Richer's name back into the charts in early 2003. Although the group quietly disbanded in 2004, they remained active as individuals and continued to release music periodically.Fast forward to 2024 and all-original members (Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary) have reunited and are writing and recording new music and preparing for a world tour.Says Leigh Nash, ""I am beyond grateful to be making new music with my bandmates again and cannot wait to bring it to our longtime fans and new ones as well!" Matt Slocum continues "I would say that making new Sixpence music has felt like picking up where we left off close to 20 years ago, but everyone in this band has grown and become better musicians, better writers, better performers, and we are making better music as a result. I'm really excited to share that with old and new fans alike!"As a taste of the new music, you can hear "The Tide" released in late 2023 as Leigh Nash + Sixpence None the Richer, which has already amassed over 2 million views and streams across platforms. Curb Records is also celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the band's self-titled album by re-releasing it in a collectible vinyl series that also features the new track, "The Tide".Sixpence None the Richer has helped shape the musical landscape across generations and are gearing up for an exciting road ahead.Sixpence None the Richer "We Are Love" 25th Anniversary Tour:October:10 Yee-Haw Knoxville, TN11 Wire & Wood Alpharetta, GA12 Workplay Birmingham, AL13 Lafayette's Music Room Memphis, TN14 Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO15 Wave Wichita, KS16 Resonant Head Oklahoma City, OK17 The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX18 Gruene Hall New Braunfels, TX19 Warehouse Live Houston, TX20 The Parish - HOB New Orleans, LA22 The Burl Lexington, KY23 The Vogue Indianapolis, IL24 The Ark Ann Arbor, MI25 City Winery Chicago Chicago, IL26 City Winery St. Louis St. Louis, MO27 Exit/In Nashville, TN28 A&R Music Bar Columbus, OH29 City Winery Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA30 City Winery Philadelphia Philadelphia, PANovember:1 City Winery Boston Boston, MA2 City Winery New York New York, NY3 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA4 The Pour House Raleigh, NC



