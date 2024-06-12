DPR Launches 'Dream Reborn World Tour' This Fall





*APAC tour to be announced at a later date* New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DPR ("Dream Perfect Regime") has announced that the collective will hit the road this fall on "The Dream Reborn World Tour 2024," featuring DPR IAN, DPR CREAM, and DPR ARTIC for a trek spanning 27 cities across North America, South America, Europe, and the UK with additional tour dates for Asia, Australia and New Zealand to be announced at a later date.﻿The North American leg will kick off on September 9th in Vancouver (Orpheum) before making stops at iconic venues in Los Angeles (Shrine Expo Hall), Atlanta (Coca-Cola Roxy), New York City (The Theater at Madison Square Garden), and Chicago (Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom). Presales begin Wednesday, June 12th at 10am (local time) and end on Thursday, June 13th at 11:59pm (local time). Tickets for the general public will be on-sale on Friday, June 14th at 10am (local time).Christian Yu began composing and creating under the alias DPR IAN in late 2015 as one of the founding members of creative collective DPR ("Dream Perfect Regime") in Seoul, South Korea. The collective creates, directs, produces, and edits all types of multimedia projects for its diverse roster of talent, with DPR IAN serving as its chief director and editor. Known for his sharp artistic vision and tedious attention to detail, DPR IAN has emerged as a solo artist whose work blurs the lines of Pop, R&B, rock, and electronica to convey an atmospheric exploration of self-reflection and spirituality.DPR CREAM is a master of sound production and a key artist/producer of DPR. His music is known to evoke unique emotions through a mixture of alternative and contemporary sounds, offering an expansive auditory experience. With his previous single albums and track features in DPR ARCHIVES, he has built a wide audience of listeners worldwide, proving that his musical ability and artistic color is like no other.DPR ARTIC joined DPR in 2019 and started to become known to fans with his DPR DJ performances starting with Head in the Clouds LA 2019. Later, in 2021, he co-produced the campaign video song "SYNC" for the SYNC PACK, a collaboration campaign with DPR and Adidas and the theme song " Set It Off " for the 2022 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI). In 2024 he released his first album [KINEMA], an album which he not only produced, but also directed the overall concept. Tickets for DPR's "The Dream Reborn World Tour 2024" with DPR IAN, DPR CREAM, and DPR ARTIC will be on-sale to the general public on Friday, June 14th at 10am (local).UPCOMING DPR TOUR DATES with DPR IAN, DPR CREAM, AND DPR ARTIC:North America September 9th, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum September 10th, 2024 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater September 13th, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater September 15th, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall September 16th, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre September 18th, 2024 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom September 20th, 2024 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory September 22nd, 2024 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall September 24th, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy September 27th, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem September 28th, 2024 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden September 30th, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayOctober 2nd, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola ColiseumOctober 4th, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon BallroomOctober 12th, 2024 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los DeportesSouth AmericaOctober 14th, 2024 - São Paulo, BR - Komplexo TempoOctober 18th, 2024 - Santiago, CL - Teatro CariolaOctober 20th, 2024 - Buenos Aires, AR - C Complejo Art MediaEU/UKOctober 27th, 2024 - London, UK - OVO Arena WembleyOctober 30th, 2024 - Tilburg, NL - 013 PoppodiumOctober 31st, 2024 - Berlin, DE - Uber Eats Music HallNovember 2nd, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. HallenNovember 5th, 2024 - Warsaw, PL - StodolaNovember 7th, 2024 - Frankfurt, DE - myticket JahrhunderthalleNovember 10th, 2024 - Milan, IT - FabriqueNovember 12th, 2024 - Barcelona, ES - RazzmatazzNovember 14th, 2024 - Paris, FR - ZénithAPAC*APAC tour to be announced at a later date*



