Miami's III Points Festival Unveils Full Lineup For 2024 Edition

Every year, III Points is the largest representation of Miami talent, providing them with a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience while also organizing art shows and music events for additional local performance opportunities.



Situated at the vibrant intersection of local talent, major live acts, global sounds, reggaeton crossover, and European club music, III Points embodies an immersive mini-city within Wynwood, illuminating the past, present, and future of music. Emerging in 2013, this Miami gem quickly distinguished itself from commercialized events, boasting unrivaled size and attendance while retaining an intimate feel. As III Points gears up for its monumental return to Mana Wynwood, its love for the Miami community and global music scene only grows stronger, cementing its place as a cultural cornerstone. For more information, visit iiipoints.com. Follow III Points on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook.



Yung Lean New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miami's leading art & music festival III Points is once again gearing up for another unmissable fall weekender. Returning to Mana Wynwood on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, the celebrated event has curated another diverse lineup following last year's sold-out 10th-anniversary edition. Running 13 hours a day and going until 4 AM, fans can see over sixty rising and legendary acts across 11 stages, spanning genres from rap, indie rock, and funk to underground dance, legacy acts, and driving techno; all coming together for one historic event. With today's announcement of its main lineup, and even more acts to be announced this fall- the coveted festival will continue to make its mark on the global music scene.For its eleventh year as an unrivaled event in Miami and international music culture, III Points' commitment to bringing their attendees top-tier, unique programming is showcased with the unveiling of this year's leading legacy acts. The 2024 edition will bring iconic British trip-hop collective Massive Attack, who have not played in the city since 2010, alongside the trailblazing French duo Justice fresh off the release of their seminal new album Hyperdrama. Also featured is the prolific English electronic luminary and member of The xx, Jamie XX, Juno Award-winning Canadian producer REZZ, and bedroom pop singer-songwriter PinkPantheress. Additionally, American rapper and record executive Rick Ross, Haitian-Canadian genre-bending music producer Kaytranada, and the London-based collective Jungle will bring their eclectic performances to Mana Wynwood. Joining them is breakout bass-music producer ISOxo, Brazilian Circoloco Records standout Mochakk, rising reggaeton star Bad Gyal, and Brazilian house DJ-producer Vintage Culture, and one of the originators of Detroit Techno, Juan Atkins.The stellar lineup continues with prolific acts including renowned German producer DJ Koze, pioneering experimental hip-hop producer DJ Shadow, alongside Swedish rap talent and Year0001 cornerstone Yung Lean. Attendees can also anticipate electrifying live performances from industry signatures such as eclectic Parliament Funkadelic with George Clinton at the helm, Drain Gang honcho Bladee, chillwave trailblazer Toro y Moi, perreo-pop and reggaeton singer Isabella Lovestory, and celebrated retro-soul trio Thee Sacred Souls - creating a multi-faceted experience for all who attend.The electronic music aspect of the lineup unfolds with the genre's hottest talents and the scene's current rising stars. Among them is Compton-born electronic staple Channel Tres, UK tech-house mainstay Cloonee, Abracadabra label head BLOND:ISH, Turkish-born Carlita, and Soulection co-founder Joe Kay. Also gracing the III Points dance-centric stages are innovative tech-house DJ-producer PAWSA, Hekater Records' boss Sara Landry, Detroit house avant-garde Seth Troxler, and Dutch duo Tinlicker. III Points will give new-wave dance artists a platform to showcase their diverse sounds including Brazilian groover Beltran, minimal tech producer Chasewest, Colorado's future bass innovator Disco Lines, festival mainstay Mall Grab, and Miami's own Malone. Completing this impressive assemblage are rapidly emerging house talent Ranger Trucco, celebrated producer salute whose highly anticipated debut album drops this summer, and breakout talent renowned for his dynamic UKG sets, Sammy Virji.The team behind III Points talent curation is known for spotlighting principal dance talents who play integral roles in continuing the rich culture of the underground. These experimental acts include Hessle Audio co-founder Ben UFO, dublab radio host Heidi Lawden, Vase records co-owner Jacques Greene, "new school" techno pioneer Layton Giordani, Natural Wonder Beauty Concept a project by Ana Roxanne & DJ Python, and horsegiirL - whose 2023 hit "My Barn My Rules" helped bring happy hardcore to the masses. "Hippie Dance" genre founders Pachanga Boys continue on the billing, alongside multi-instrumentalist Player Dave, Australian vocalist and producer Pretty Girl, former Blitz Club resident Skee Mask, electroclash duo Snow Strippers, the "unstoppably horny and fun" duo SoFTT, and a live audio-visual set from experimental producer Nick Leon featuring the cutting-edge visuals and ambient sounds from Ezra Miller.Festival-goers can also expect exhilarating B2B sets from a range of DJs coming together to bring unique performances that cannot be replicated elsewhere. Californian experimental producer Lake Hills will be returning to III Points with Miami DJ and Objects Don't Dance cofounder True Vine for an unmissable IDM collaboration, plus Palestinian DJ Maher Daniel will be teaming up with Miami's hometown hero Danny Daze as his D33 alter-ego. Lastly, Sudan-born Skin On Skin will be going head-to-head with hard-hitting Irish house producer KETTAMA for a fan-favorite dual set.Rounding out the lineup is a cocktail of live electronic sets across multiple realms including Arca - the Venezuelan artist known for pushing the boundaries of experimental sound and gender, Berghain regular Aurora Halal, British indie-electronic musician Elderbrook, Club Space resident Jonny From Space, and the dark, alternative producer Sega Bodega.Speaking about the growth of III Points Co-Founder David Sinopoli says, "Each year we strive to program what the sound of Miami is right now. As we enter into our eleventh year, I feel the most connected and proud of this music offering we have worked so hard to put together."Every year, III Points is the largest representation of Miami talent, providing them with a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience while also organizing art shows and music events for additional local performance opportunities.Situated at the vibrant intersection of local talent, major live acts, global sounds, reggaeton crossover, and European club music, III Points embodies an immersive mini-city within Wynwood, illuminating the past, present, and future of music. Emerging in 2013, this Miami gem quickly distinguished itself from commercialized events, boasting unrivaled size and attendance while retaining an intimate feel. As III Points gears up for its monumental return to Mana Wynwood, its love for the Miami community and global music scene only grows stronger, cementing its place as a cultural cornerstone. For more information, visit iiipoints.com. Follow III Points on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook.The III Points 2024 line-up (in A-Z order) includes:ArcaArtemas Aurora Halal (LIVE)Bad GyalBar ItaliaBeltranBen UFOBladeeBLOND:ISHCarlitaChannel TresChasewestClooneeDisclosure Disco LinesDJ KozeDJ ShadowElderbrookGlass Beams Heidi LawdenhorsegiirLIsabella LovestoryISOxoJacques GreeneJamie xxJoe KayJonny From Space (LIVE)JungleJusticeKaytranadaKETTAMA [B2B Skin On Skin]Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]Layton GiordaniMaher Daniel [B2B D33]Mall GrabMalone Massive AttackMochakk Natural Wonder Beauty ConceptNick Leon & Ezra Miller (LIVE A/V) Pachanga BoysParliament Funkadelic feat. George ClintonPAWSAPinkPantheressPlayer DavePretty GirlRanger TruccoREZZRick RosssaluteSammy VirjiSara LandrySega BodegaSeth TroxlerSkee MaskSkin On Skin [B2B KETTAMA]Snow StrippersSoFTTThee Sacred SoulsTinlicker (LIVE)Toro y MoiTrue Vine [B2B Lake Hills]Vintage CultureYung Lean



