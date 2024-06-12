SoCal Melodic Punks Chaser Pay Tribute To Late Friend With Heartfelt New Single "Stay Gold"





Aug 24- San Diego, CA @ The Holding Company New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off a triumphant Memorial Day Weekend set at the Punk Rock Museum during Punk Rock Bowling, So Cal punk heroes CHASER are unveiling "Stay Gold," the next single off their upcoming, long-awaited new album 'Small Victories,' out on June 28 via SBAM Records (EU), Thousand Islands Records (North America), and Pee Records (Australia).The mid-tempo, ballad-style rock/punk track, pays tribute to the passing of the band's good friend Curtis Gold, and will appear on the upcoming 13-track album, which was produced by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Pennywise, Alkaline Trio) marking their first release in 3 years.Stay Gold" is available on all streaming platforms and full music video on YouTube. Add to your playlists and enjoy!Of the new single, the band says, "With a heavy heart, " Stay Gold " is a tribute to the sudden passing of one of our best friends, Curtis Gold. His personality was larger than life and he truly had a heart of gold. We hope that this song will be a reminder for listeners to cherish their loved ones, and live every day to its fullest, as Curt did.The musical interlude features voice recordings and video clips taken from his phone shortly before his passing. We hope to honor Curt's memory and memorialize him in a song that will live on forever. Your heart of gold will never fade. We love you, Curt."The band explains, The album title, "Small Victories," holds a special meaning for us that we felt compelled to share with our listeners. In life, we are continuously presented with challenges, each to our own degree. Managing our personal struggles, we tend to beat ourselves up when the outcome is not as perfect as we envisioned. Instead, let's learn to appreciate and revel in the small wins that occur on a daily basis. They each carry weight and over time, have the potential to add up to greatness!The LP cover art was drawn by Sebas Theriault of Sterio Design. It depicts rough seas representing the everchanging highs and lows, and ebbs and flows of life. We're all navigating these waters trying to weather the storm and reach stable ground. Through it all, just remember, we steer our own ship and we control our destiny. We're not flawless, we're only mortal, but we're all in this together."Chaser will be touring overseas in July and August,, followed by a short run of So Cal shows with Diesel Boy in late-August. See dates below.Homegrown in the heart of the SoCal punk scene, CHASER is passionate, energetic, and melodic punk rock with a positive vibe. Their infectious and heartfelt performances always leave you wanting more.Comprised of Mike LeDonne (vocals), Jesse Stopnitzky (bass/vocals), Bill Hockmuth (guitar) and Davey Guy (drums), CHASER are 4 close friends that share a deep love for this music and hope to make a difference with it.For the last 5 years, CHASER toured internationally, playing the biggest punk festivals in Europe and Canada. They quickly developed a reputation of a "can't miss" live show and rightfully earned main stage festival time slots.Tour Dates Europe July 19-Aug. 3rdUpcoming shows (w/ Diesel Boy):Aug 22- Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint RockeAug 23- Anaheim, CA @ The Parish Room (HOB)Aug 24- San Diego, CA @ The Holding Company



