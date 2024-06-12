Chris Gardner's "Second Helpings" Named CMA Of Texas Americana Album Of The Year

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana Country artist/songwriter Chris Gardner and his "Second Helpings" album is slated to receive the annual CMA of Texas Americana Album award at Dosey Doe's Big Barn in The Woodlands Texas. Notables that added to the success of Chris's "Second Helpings" include famed recording engineer Andy Bradley and mastering expert Jerry Tubb. The studio session was recorded at Wire Road Studios and included Chris's entire band. Among them Arranger/Composer Paul English (Piano) Wayne Turner who was with Hank Jr for 27 years (Guitar) Mark Andes who was with Canned Heat, Spirit, and Firefall (Bass) plus Rankin Peters also on Bass and the late, great musician/songwriter Kenny Cordray (Guitar). Mary Minter, CEO of CMA of Texas shares, "Chris's album does not have just one stand out recording but multiple marvelous tracks. The success of this album is obvious. Chris assembled an all star production team and the depth of his session musicians stands out on all of the tracks. Add to that he brought in special guests Evelyn Rubio and Bert Wills and this album was lined up for the success right from the moment of release. Part of the member value we deliver to CMA of Texas members is to work with them furthering their talents. Chris has already got it working and we look forward to what might develop in the near future." Learn more at cmaoftexas.com - Country Music Association of Texas and to learn more about Chris Chris Gardner | Official artist website for the Americana musician - Home (chrisgardnermusic.com)



