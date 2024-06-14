Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
14/06/2024

Grammy Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Victoria Monet Performs Original End-Credit Song "Power Of Two" In Upcoming Episode Of Lucasfilm's New Star Wars Series "The Acolyte"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét performs an original end-credit song, "Power of Two," for the Star Wars series "The Acolyte" from Lucasfilm.

The song, co-written by Monét, Oscar-winning ("Judas and the Black Messiah") and Grammy® Award-winning producer D'Mile, and award-winning composer Michael Abels ("Get Out" and "Us"), will be available on all streaming platforms June 14. The series is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Commenting on the song, Monét said, "Having my song be a part of the classic Star Wars franchise via The Acolyte is such an honor and I'm thrilled for everyone to hear it when they see how it ties into the overall storyline! D'Mile and I had a great time making the song and hope the world loves it as much as we do."

In "The Acolyte," an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Victoria Monét
Multi-hyphenate superstar and 3x Grammy-award winner, including 2024 Best New Artist, Victoria Monét has been stealthily — and steadily — trailblazing her own gilded path in music for over a decade. Monét has been enjoying a hard-earned breakthrough year with her long-awaited album debut, JAGUAR II. Her resounding success culminated in 2 NAACP Awards for Outstanding Album and Outstanding New Artist and 7 Grammy nominations including Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Record of the Year — making her the second most nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys and solidifying her as a rising star to watch.






