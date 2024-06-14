Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 14/06/2024

R&B Singer/Rapper Vincent Van Great Returns With "Thee Vibes"

R&B Singer/Rapper Vincent Van Great Returns With "Thee Vibes"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vincent Van Great, the dynamic producer, singer and rapper from Milwaukee, has unveiled his latest single, "Thee Vibes", along with an accompanying music video. Known for his versatility and musical prowess, Vincent Van Great continues to push boundaries with this self-produced R&B track, which is part of his latest project, Ladies Please.

"Thee Vibes" is a laid-back, chilled anthem that encapsulates the essence of living life on one's own terms. With lyrics that celebrate confidence, independence and a luxurious, carefree lifestyle, the track embodies a unique vibe that sets Vincent Van Great apart from his peers. "This song is about embracing individuality and the exhilarating feeling of being in control of one's destiny, surrounded by the things and experiences that bring joy and satisfaction", says Vincent Van Great.

Reflecting on the creative process of the single, Vincent explains, "I'm a producer first, so it all starts with me creating the beat and building the music. After that, I spark a J and let the words come to me. For this song, one of my closest friends and frequent collaborators, Mac Hefner, assisted me in the writing of this record. The beat was a chill and laid-back vibe in itself, so instantly I started singing 'It's a vibe, It's a vibe', and it's like the song started to write itself after that."

Vincent Van Great has a remarkable track record, having shared stages with artists such as Ludacris, Eric Andre Live, BJ The Chicago Kid, Public Enemy, Lupe Fiasco, Tory Lanez and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. He will also be opening for Bryson Tiller on July 5th at the BMO Pavilion during this year's Summerfest. Live music is a cornerstone of Vincent's performances, and his band, Ninja Sauce, plays a pivotal role in bringing his music to life for live and virtual performances.

"Thee Vibes" is available now on all major digital platforms. Stay tuned for more music and live performances from this rising star.
www.instagram.com/vincent_vangreat






