Showstopping Performances For "The 77th Annual Tony Awards" Air Live On June 16, 2024





• "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" with nominees

• "Hell's Kitchen" featuring the music of producer Alicia Keys, with nominees Shoshana Bean,

• "Illinoise," featuring the music of Sufjan Stevens, directed and choreographed by Justin Peck

• "Merrily We Roll Along," a

• "Suffs," a new musical whose producers include Hillary Clinton, with nominees

• "The Outsiders," based on the book and the film, whose producers include Angelina Jolie, with nominees Joshua Boone, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch

• "The Who's Tommy" featuring music of Pete Townshend and The Who

• "Water for Elephants," based on the bestselling book and film, featuring Grant Gustin and the astonishing acrobatic cast



THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, with Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee



• The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and

• The 77th celebration will recognize and honor the incredible artistry of the 2023-2024 season. The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is chair and Jason Laks is interim president. At the American Theatre Wing, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, including:• "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" with nominees Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne• "Hell's Kitchen" featuring the music of producer Alicia Keys, with nominees Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon• "Illinoise," featuring the music of Sufjan Stevens, directed and choreographed by Justin Peck• "Merrily We Roll Along," a Stephen Sondheim classic with nominees Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe• "Suffs," a new musical whose producers include Hillary Clinton, with nominees Nikki M. James and Shaina Taub• "The Outsiders," based on the book and the film, whose producers include Angelina Jolie, with nominees Joshua Boone, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch• "The Who's Tommy" featuring music of Pete Townshend and The Who• "Water for Elephants," based on the bestselling book and film, featuring Grant Gustin and the astonishing acrobatic castTHE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, with Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.• The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are showrunners and executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.• The 77th celebration will recognize and honor the incredible artistry of the 2023-2024 season. The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is chair and Jason Laks is interim president. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is chair and Heather A. Hitchens is president and CEO.



