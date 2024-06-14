Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
14/06/2024

Showstopping Performances For "The 77th Annual Tony Awards" Air Live On June 16, 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
140 entries in 25 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
232 entries in 22 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
235 entries in 25 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
189 entries in 16 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
435 entries in 26 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
208 entries in 22 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
201 entries in 24 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
561 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
168 entries in 26 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
174 entries in 2 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
277 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
238 entries in 16 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
340 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
646 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, including:

• "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" with nominees Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne
• "Hell's Kitchen" featuring the music of producer Alicia Keys, with nominees Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon
• "Illinoise," featuring the music of Sufjan Stevens, directed and choreographed by Justin Peck
• "Merrily We Roll Along," a Stephen Sondheim classic with nominees Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe
• "Suffs," a new musical whose producers include Hillary Clinton, with nominees Nikki M. James and Shaina Taub
• "The Outsiders," based on the book and the film, whose producers include Angelina Jolie, with nominees Joshua Boone, Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch
• "The Who's Tommy" featuring music of Pete Townshend and The Who
• "Water for Elephants," based on the bestselling book and film, featuring Grant Gustin and the astonishing acrobatic cast

THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, with Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

• The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are showrunners and executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.
• The 77th celebration will recognize and honor the incredible artistry of the 2023-2024 season. The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is chair and Jason Laks is interim president. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is chair and Heather A. Hitchens is president and CEO.






