The festival's layout for 2024 includes several exciting changes designed to enhance the attendee experience. One of the most anticipated additions is The Dragonfly, a giant biomechanical creature made from an adapted Royal Navy helicopter, introduced by the team behind Arcadia. The Tree Stage in Woodsies has also been expanded, offering a larger and more immersive venue for festival-goers. In The Park, two new venues, The Wishing Well and Scissors, have been added, further diversifying the range of performances and activities. Additionally, William's Green and Babylon Uprising have been revamped, with Carhenge now making its debut on the map. These updates promise to make the festival more dynamic and engaging than ever before.



It is also noticeable that there have been some increases in tickets for Glastonbury 2024. Now tickets prices are £360 — £355 plus a £5 booking fee (and coach fees, if applicable). The £20 increase from 2023 is due to rising costs of running the festival and the financial impact of two years without events due to COVID-19, as explained by co-organizer Emily Eavis. The ticket resale has already taken place on April 18 for coach packages and April 21 for general admission. For those not braving the mud at Worthy Farm in June, much of the festival will be available to watch and listen to through extensive BBC coverage across TV, radio, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer, and online platforms.



To ensure a comfortable and enjoyable festival experience for those who have already grabbed their tickets, here are some must-haves for the Glastonbury packing list:

Tent: Opt for a waterproof, easy-to-assemble tent. Consider bringing a footprint (groundsheet) for extra protection.

Sleeping Gear: A warm sleeping bag, inflatable mattress or sleeping pad, and a pillow are essential for a good night's sleep.

Power Bank: With long days and multiple photo ops, a high-capacity power bank will keep devices charged.

Portable Speaker: A compact Bluetooth speaker is great for campsite hangouts.

Reusable Water Bottle: Hydration is key, and refilling at water stations reduces plastic waste.

Weather Gear: Pack a raincoat, wellies, and a hat to prepare for the unpredictable British weather.

First Aid Kit: Include band-aids, pain relievers, antiseptic wipes, and any personal medication.

Festival Clothing: Opt for comfortable, weather-appropriate outfits, plus some fun, festival-themed accessories.

Sunscreen and Insect Repellent: Protect skin from sunburn and bug bites.

Trash Bags: Keep the campsite tidy and help with the festival's environmental efforts.



Additional, to make the most of the Glastonbury experience, please make sure to schedule in advance, especially since most of the music happens on June 28, 29, and 30. Stay connected by downloading the official Glastonbury app for real-time updates, maps, and schedules. While many vendors accept cards, it's wise to have some cash on hand. Finally, respect the farm by following the Leave No Trace policy to keep Worthy Farm clean and green.



Glastonbury 2024 is shaping up to be an extraordinary event with its unbeatable lineup, thoughtful layout improvements, and a focus on sustainability. By packing wisely and planning ahead, festival-goers can look forward to an incredible five days of music, art, and community. And don't forget to make full use of the coupon site vouchersgo.co.uk. This site offers discounts and deals from various online stores, such as dhgate.com, klipshop.co.uk and shein.co.uk. It can help people save money on festival essentials and other purchases, making this year's Glastonbury festival be an unforgettable experience.

