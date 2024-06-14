Jelly Roll Releases New Single, "I Am Not Okay"





Not just an artist but a humanitarian, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll today released his new single, "I Am Not Okay" off his forthcoming new album, expected later this year. "I Am Not Okay" marks the first official release of new music for the Nashville native singer/songwriter since his record-breaking debut Country album, Whitsitt Chapel, which was released last June (6/2).Co-written by Jelly Roll, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, "I Am Not Okay" follows Jelly's Grammy-nominated multi-week #1, "Save Me," and his last single, "Halfway to Hell", which earlier this week claimed the top spot on the country radio charts, marking the CMA, ACM, and CMT winning artist's fourth consecutive #1 at Country radio and 5th career #1. Earlier today, Jelly visited The Howard Stern Show to talk more about the new song and the impact he has already seen from fans, as well as his experience this week of announcing news of his #1 and the new single from his live performance at Nissan Stadium, where he co-hosted CMA FEST's ABC television special set to air on September 25th."I Am Not Okay" debuted today via radio World Premiere and is available now here. For more information on the single, as well as Jelly Roll's upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour, visit jellyroll615.com."I Am Not Okay" Lyrics:I am not okayI'm barely gettin' byI'm losin' track of daysAnd losin' sleep at nightI am not okayI'm hangin' on the railsSo if I say I'm fineJust know I've learned to hide it wellI know I can't be the only oneWho's holdin' on for dear lifeBut God knows, I knowWhen it's all said and doneI'm not okayBut it's all gonna be all rightIt's not okayBut we're all gonna be all rightI woke up todayI almost stayed in bedHad the devil on my backAnd voices in my headSome days it ain't all badSome days it all gets worseSome days I swear I'm better offLayin' in that dirtI know I can't be the only oneWho's holdin' on for dear lifeBut God knows, I knowWhen it's all said and doneI'm not okayBut it's all gonna be all rightIt's not okayBut we're all gonna be all rightGonna be all rightGonna be all rightI know one dayWe'll see the other sideThe pain'll wash awayIn a holy water tideAnd we all gonna be all rightI know I can't be the only oneWho's holdin' on for dear lifeBut God knows, I knowWhen it's all said and doneI'm not okayBut it's all gonna be all rightIt's not okayBut we're all gonna be all rightI'm not okayBut it's all gonna be all rightJELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:Tue Aug 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta CenterWed Aug 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho CenterFri Aug 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane ArenaSat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaSun Sep 1 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterTue Sep 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP CenterWed Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 CenterFri Sep 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com ArenaSat Sep 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda CenterMon Sep 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins CenterWed Sep 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank CenterFri Sep 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOMESat Sep 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King CenterTue Sep 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia CenterThu Sep 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston ColiseumFri Sep 20 - Raleigh, NC - PNC ArenaSat Sep 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaTue Sep 24 - Albany, NY - MVP ArenaThu Sep 26 - Boston, MA - TD GardenFri Sep 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenSat Sep 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS ArenaSun Sep 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterTue Oct 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan CenterWed Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterSat Oct 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaSun Oct 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank CenterWed Oct 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide ArenaFri Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - United CenterSat Oct 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! CenterTue Oct 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank ArenaFri Oct 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterSun Oct 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery ArenaTue Oct 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank ArenaWed Oct 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise CenterFri Oct 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City CenterSat Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaSun Oct 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterAward-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) - earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned 3 awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and "country's 'most authentic' new artist" (The New Yorker) received Billboard's 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)" at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards and a win for best New Country and Pop artist wins, Jelly Roll is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. He has earned four consecutive #1s to date at Country radio and is "one of Nashville's fastest rising stars" (The New York Times). A 4X winner at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards and the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, Jelly continues to break boundries. His #1 hit single " Save Me " — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt— set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.Most recently, " Save Me " earned Jelly his first ACM win for Musical Event of the year, and he is set to release new music following his four consecutive #1 singles: "Halfway To Hell," "Save Me," " Need A Favor " and "Son of A Sinner."Not just an artist but a humanitarian, Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale while racking up numerous milestones - from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to donating a recording studio at the juvenile detention center he served in as a teen, to the release of his record-breaking documentary by ABC News, " Save Me " -the most watched music documentary on the platform- to his visits with rehab centers and those incarcerated across the US. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York Times, LA Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his self-built, unconventional industry rise and unique fan connection has garnered praise from numerous outlets, with Variety noting, "for everyone who's facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen," and American Songwriter echoing, "with a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry."



