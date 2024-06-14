Jelly Roll Releases New Single, "I Am Not Okay"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll
today released his new single, "I Am Not Okay" off his forthcoming new album, expected later this year. "I Am Not Okay" marks the first official release of new music for the Nashville native singer/songwriter since his record-breaking debut Country album, Whitsitt Chapel, which was released last June (6/2).
Co-written by Jelly Roll, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, "I Am Not Okay" follows Jelly's Grammy-nominated multi-week #1, "Save Me," and his last single, "Halfway to Hell", which earlier this week claimed the top spot on the country radio charts, marking the CMA, ACM, and CMT winning artist's fourth consecutive #1 at Country radio and 5th career #1. Earlier today, Jelly visited The Howard
Stern Show to talk more about the new song and the impact he has already seen from fans, as well as his experience this week of announcing news of his #1 and the new single from his live performance at Nissan Stadium, where he co-hosted CMA FEST's ABC television special set to air on September
25th.
"I Am Not Okay" debuted today via radio World Premiere and is available now here. For more information on the single, as well as Jelly Roll's upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour, visit jellyroll615.com.
"I Am Not Okay" Lyrics:
I am not okay
I'm barely gettin' by
I'm losin' track of days
And losin' sleep at night
I am not okay
I'm hangin' on the rails
So if I say I'm fine
Just know I've learned to hide it well
I know I can't be the only one
Who's holdin' on for dear life
But God knows, I know
When it's all said and done
I'm not okay
But it's all gonna be all right
It's not okay
But we're all gonna be all right
I woke up today
I almost stayed in bed
Had the devil on my back
And voices in my head
Some days it ain't all bad
Some days it all gets worse
Some days I swear I'm better off
Layin' in that dirt
I know I can't be the only one
Who's holdin' on for dear life
But God knows, I know
When it's all said and done
I'm not okay
But it's all gonna be all right
It's not okay
But we're all gonna be all right
Gonna be all right
Gonna be all right
I know one day
We'll see the other side
The pain'll wash away
In a holy water tide
And we all gonna be all right
I know I can't be the only one
Who's holdin' on for dear life
But God knows, I know
When it's all said and done
I'm not okay
But it's all gonna be all right
It's not okay
But we're all gonna be all right
I'm not okay
But it's all gonna be all right
JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:
Tue Aug 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Wed Aug 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
Fri Aug 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Sat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Sep 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Sep 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Wed Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Fri Sep 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Sat Sep 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Mon Sep 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Wed Sep 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Fri Sep 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
Sat Sep 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Tue Sep 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Thu Sep 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
Fri Sep 20 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Sat Sep 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Thu Sep 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Fri Sep 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Sat Sep 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Sun Sep 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Tue Oct 1 - State
College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Wed Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat Oct 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sun Oct 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Wed Oct 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Fri Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Oct 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Tue Oct 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
Fri Oct 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Sun Oct 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Tue Oct 22 - Little
Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Wed Oct 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Fri Oct 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
at Food City Center
Sat Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
Sun Oct 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Award-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll
(Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) - earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music
Awards where he earned 3 awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and "country's 'most authentic' new artist" (The New Yorker) received Billboard's 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)" at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards and a win for best New Country and Pop artist wins, Jelly Roll
is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen
and Luke Combs
to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. He has earned four consecutive #1s to date at Country radio and is "one of Nashville's fastest rising stars" (The New York Times). A 4X winner at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards and the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, Jelly continues to break boundries. His #1 hit single "Save Me
" — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt— set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.
Most recently, "Save Me
" earned Jelly his first ACM win for Musical Event of the year, and he is set to release new music following his four consecutive #1 singles: "Halfway To Hell," "Save Me," "Need A Favor
" and "Son of A Sinner."
Not just an artist but a humanitarian, Jelly Roll
continues to resonate with fans on a global scale while racking up numerous milestones - from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena
to donating a recording studio at the juvenile detention center he served in as a teen, to the release of his record-breaking documentary by ABC News, "Save Me
" -the most watched music documentary on the platform- to his visits with rehab centers and those incarcerated across the US. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York Times, LA Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his self-built, unconventional industry rise and unique fan connection has garnered praise from numerous outlets, with Variety noting, "for everyone who's facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll
is their Springsteen," and American Songwriter echoing, "with a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll
has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry."