News
Metal / Hard Rock 14/06/2024

Godsmack To Release Faceless On Vinyl For First Time Ever!

Godsmack To Release Faceless On Vinyl For First Time Ever!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Faceless, Godsmack's third studio album, features the #1 rock hits "I Stand Alone" and "Straight Out Of Line." Giving Godsmack their first #1 Album, it has become a fan favorite and rock staple over the years. Presented here with exceptional remastered audio and debuting on 2LP 45rpm vinyl, Faceless has now become the high-fidelity treasure every fan has wanted since its debut. In addition to classic black vinyl, the album will be released on limited edition marble vinyl as an online exclusive. A wide release of the vinyl will come on August 9th, but both pressings are available for pre-order now online.

Faceless Tracklist:
Side A
Straight Out Of Line
Faceless
Changes

Side B
Make Me Believe
I Stand Alone
Re-Align

Side C
I Fucking Hate You
Releasing the Demons
Dead And Broken

Side D
I Am
The Awakening
Serenity

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, the Boston rock band has cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they've accomplished a staggering 13 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio, including the tracks "Surrender," "Soul on Fire," and "Truth" from the band's most recent album Lighting Up the Sky. Additionally, they've enjoyed 24 Top 10 hits at the format-the most of any act since February 1999-as well as four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award's Rock Artist of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums: Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), When Legends Rise (2018), and Lighting Up the Sky (2023).

In 2023, the Massachusetts-bred quartet took a victory lap with their eighth studio album Lighting Up the Sky, dropping one more classic album as they ascend into the celebratory portion of their career. The powerful storytelling of Lighting Up the Sky covers boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more.
GODSMACK is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).






