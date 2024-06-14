Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 14/06/2024

Sam Smith Celebrates 10 Years Of Their 6 X RIAA Platinum Certified, Grammy Award Winning Debut Album 'In The Lonely Hour'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe and Academy Award winning artist Sam Smith marks a decade of their multi-platinum debut 'In the Lonely Hour'.
Released in 2014 'In the Lonely Hour' was the first of many incredible milestones and global successes that Sam would achieve over the course of their standout career. The GRAMMY award winning, now 6 x RIAA Platinum Certified album became the biggest selling debut album of the decade. The album includes the breakthrough hit "Stay with Me" (certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2020), "I'm Not the Only One" (7xPlatinum), "Lay Me Down" (5xPlatinum) and the Platinum-certified "Money on My Mind" and "Like I Can."

All versions of this commemorative edition will include the album's original 10 songs plus an exclusive new track "Little Sailor." A total of 25 tracks will appear on The Collector's Edition 4 LP and the Standard Double CD, including live versions of the album's original songs.

Alongside the celebration, there will be a host of activations around 'The Pink House', an overarching new brand Sam has created, inspired by the home they grew up in. Under the roof of 'The Pink House' they are in the process of building a charitable foundation intended to provide support for people within the LGBTQIA+ community, in addition to this, on 13th June they will be premiering their eponymous podcast, each episode of 'The Pink House' will hear from Sam as they sit down with an amazing cast of friends and queer cultural icons, including guests Elliot Page, Laverne Cox, Gloria Estefan, to share stories of belonging, chosen families, and the journeys we take to become who we're destined to be. 'The Pink House' in all its guises is designed to help build a better, safer world for all. The first two episodes of 'The Pink House'' will be available Thursday, June 13th on all major podcast platforms, with new episodes released weekly.

Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history. A five-time GRAMMY winner, Sam holds two Guinness World Records- for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, "In The Lonely Hour") and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning "Writing's on the Wall"). Sam has amassed over 40 million adjusted album sales, 276 million single sales and 50 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums "In The Lonely Hour", "The Thrill of It All", "Love Goes" and "GLORIA". Sam's latest GRAMMY-winning, platinum single "Unholy" feat. Kim Petras spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sam has sold out numerous headline tours worldwide and is currently touring the 2024 iteration of their GLORIA show with GLORIA - The.Blackout, with an exclusive collaboration with Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. This summer, Sam will be performing at many of Europe's biggest festivals as well as a very special UK performance at the BBC Proms.






