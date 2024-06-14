Concert Film Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration To Be Released Worldwide In Theaters This Fall 2024





The event, which is set for Monday, July 15, Wednesday, July 17 & Friday, July 19, will take place in Lajatico at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Tuscany. Once a year, this breathtaking natural amphitheater in Bocelli's hometown bursts into life with the enchanting melodies of music. The film will encapsulate this once-in-a-lifetime concert, which will showcase Bocelli's extensive repertoire alongside captivating duets with fellow performers.



An unprecedented number of global superstars will descend on the Tuscan hills to celebrate Bocelli's 30th anniversary and their performances will be featured throughout the film. Confirmed performers include Ed Sheeran, Brian May, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe,



"To celebrate the 30th anniversary of my career at Teatro del Silenzio, a place that means so much to me, with artists and friends is an honor," said Maestro Andrea Bocelli. "To be able to share this unforgettable event with the world in cinemas is beyond my greatest dreams."







"Mercury Studios are thrilled to announce the Fathom global theatrical release of



The film will be directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench, who recently directed



"Bringing this incredible show and enviable list of artists to the big screen is a dream come true," said Sam Wrench. "Andrea's one of the most cinematic artists ever, and paired with the stunning Tuscan landscape surrounding this spectacular venue, the film will be an immersive visual treat for cinemagoers everywhere."



"There are no words to describe Andrea Bocelli's legendary talent, it must be experienced to be fully appreciated," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom. "Fathom is beyond honored to bring his amazing talent to theaters worldwide with this unique concert event. Happy Anniversary, Signor Bocelli! The world is excited to celebrate with you!"



As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally,



