Craft Latino Unveils Latest Addition In The Fania Records 60th Anniversary Series: Rare Latin Rock, Funk And Soul Gem Cafe

In 1970, Fania Records founders Jerry Masucci and Johnny Pacheco launched Vaya Records: an imprint that would serve as a home to some of their most popular and innovative artists, including Johnny Pacheco, Celia Cruz, Mongo Santamaría and Cheo Feliciano. In addition to releasing numerous salsa classics, however, Vaya also allowed Masucci and Pacheco to branch out into other genres, including jazz, soul and rock.



Fifty years later, Café sounds as fresh as ever and, most certainly, will prove that it's never too late to be rediscovered.



2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the legendary New York label Fania Records, one of the most significant Latin labels in the world, musically and culturally. In the '60s, Fania was a pioneer in creating and spreading the sound of salsa music from New York City to the globe. In addition to salsa, Fania is the definitive home for genres such as Latin big band, Afro-Cuban jazz, boogaloo and Latin soul. Its roster of artists includes countless music legends, such as Johnny Pacheco, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Ray Barretto, Cheo Feliciano and Rubén Blades, among many others. In 1968, the creation of the international supergroup known as the Fania All-Stars, a vital force in Latin music, established the label's signature musical style, which became known as the "Fania Sound." Today, Fania's legacy is just as meaningful to Latin music as Stax and Motown to soul or Prestige and Blue Note to jazz. It remains a cultural beacon, illuminating a powerful American immigrant story that is as timely today as when the label launched. To celebrate Fania's legacy on this special milestone, Craft



Café Tracklist (Vinyl)



Side A

Si Dame Tu Amor

Search For Love

Search For Love/Identify Yourself

I Like To Be With You

I Got To Be Away

Move and Groove



Side B

But Once I Loved You

Siempre Mas Y Mas

Someday

Don't Let Me Cry Again

My Chance Is Due

*Digital track list mirror's the vinyl.



Highly influential, both musically and culturally, Fania Records spread the sound of salsa music from the clubs of New York City to the rest of the world and became a revered global brand in the process. Fania's master recording catalog is the definitive home for genres such as Latin big band, Afro-Cuban jazz, boogaloo, salsa and Latin R&B and includes artistic giants such as Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe and Rubén Blades. With the creation of the international supergroup known as the Fania All-Stars, the label's signature musical style became known as the "Fania Sound." Fania's rich master catalog also includes the Pete Rodriguez's boogaloo classic "



Craft

