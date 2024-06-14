Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
14/06/2024

Austin Williams' Steamy Closing Time Serenade

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following his CMA Fest performance in Nashville last week, country breakout Austin Williams shares a new video for his latest single "Nothing Left But Leavin'" (5.17 via Truth Or Dare Records), which has already amassed more than two million streams across platforms.

Written by Presley Aaron, Ethan Escue (Chase Matthew, Hayden Coffman) and Mason Thornley (Josh Ross, Levi Hummon), the steamy track seamlessly blends Austin's Southern twang with his love for hip-hop while the video, directed by West Webb, recounts a night out with a flame that keeps burning after closing time.

Williams will release his new single, "Quitter," next Friday, June 21 and he's currently on tour with festival appearances at Summerfest, Faster Horses and more coming up. For more information, visit austinwilliamsmusic.com.
Watch the "Nothing Left But Leavin'" video, here:







