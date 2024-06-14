Brooklyn Soul Powerhouse Bette Smith Releases New Single "Eternal Blessings"





13. No More Love Songs New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Brooklyn born and bred soul powerhouse Bette Smith releases "Eternal Blessings," the next single off her forthcoming album 'Goodthing.' Punctuated by her hauntingly honest storytelling and commandingly smooth vocals, the new track tells a deeply emotional tale of friendship and faith, set to a mellowed soul beat. "Eternal Blessings" is the latest track Bette has shared from her new album, following the title track and lead single "Goodthing".Bette spoke on the new song saying, ""Eternal Blessings" Bette relates, "Eternal Blessings is a heartfelt song that I wrote and dedicated to my dear friend, Kori. The accompanying video portrays our genuine connection and friendship. I wanted to make a moving tribute that captured the essence of our bond, making it truly special and meaningful."Goodthing, slated for release July 12th via Kartel Music Group, marries gospel fervor with soul moxie to create something urgent and impossible to ignore. Led by Bette's earth shaking vocals, the album is deeply personal, accounting stories of resilience and passion through hardship and neglect. he album's thirteen new, original songs were recorded and produced in London by Grammy-winner Jimmy Hogarth (Amy Winehouse, James Bay, Paulo Nutini, Sia) who attests, "Bette is the real deal. Her delivery is the truth and comes straight from the heart." Bette will play selections from her discography and Goodthing at Mercury Lounge on July 9th.Bette grew up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, deeply influenced by her family's faith and church music. She continues to sing in her church choir. Her album reflects her complex relationship with her mother, who had bipolar disorder, with songs like "Neptune" and "Darkest Hour" exploring these challenges, and others like " Happiness " and " Beautiful Mess " highlighting positive aspects of her life.An artist of immense range, Bette's performances are inspired by soul singers Betty Davis and Betty Wright, and gospel icons Mahalia Jackson and Reverend James Cleveland. Known for her "raspy," "sassy," and "soulful" voice, she has collaborated with artists like Patterson Hood and Luther Dickinson, earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, Billboard and more.Goodthing Track Listing:1. Goodthing2.Happiness3. Eternal Blessings4. M.O.N.E.Y5. Neptune6. Whup 'Em Good7. Time Goes Slower8.Darkest Hour9. More Than A Billionaire10. Lived And Died A Thousand Times11. Beautiful Mess12. Cave13. No More Love Songs



