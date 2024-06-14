Drew Parker Announces Debut Album 'Camouflage Cowboy' Due July 12, 2024





"Better On A Boat'" is a summer anthem that was written by Parker alongside Dan Isbell (Luke Combs,



Produced by Rice, 'Camouflage Cowboy' is a heartfelt, authentic introduction to Parker as an artist. Already a lauded songwriter, Parker puts an emphasis on hard-hitting Country lyricism, and the album personifies him as the everyday man: a father, a husband, and a down-home storyteller. The record features tracks written alongside top shelf hitmakers and coveted songwriters such as Jon Nite (Luke Bryan, Tyler Hubbard),

"I am so excited about this record," says Parker. "['Camouflage Cowboy'] is all about my family, my friends, my faith, my struggles, and about the way I grew up. I hope that you can connect to the songs and the stories and it helps you along your journey in this life."



Parker has penned some of Country's biggest hits, including Luke Combs' "



'Camouflage Cowboy' Tracklist:

1. The Truck (Drew Parker,

2. Fishin' On A River (Parker, Cole Taylor,

3. Tomorrow (Parker, Harley Parker, Jon Nite, Rimes)

4. Whiskey Proof (Parker, Nite, Andrew DeRoberts)

5. Love The Leavin' (Parker, Matt Rogers, Rimes)

6. Better On A Boat (Parker, Dan Isbell, Jacob Rice)

7. Luck Don't Live Around Here (Neil Thrasher, Kelley Lovelace, Chris DeStefano)

8. The Time We Had (Parker, Billy Dawson, Lee

9. Camouflage Cowboy (Parker)

10. Hillbilly Billionaires (Parker, Rice, Jordan Walker)

11. Clearly Confused (John Morgan, Jeb Gipson)

12. Hill I'm Climbing (Parker, Rimes, Cary Barlowe)

13. Running On The Wild Side (Parker, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell)

14. What A Day That Will Be (feat. The Isaacs) (Traditional Hymn)



DREW PARKER TOUR DATES:

June 15 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA*

July 18 - Country Jam - Eau Claire, WI

July 20 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ*

July 22 - York Fairgrounds - York, PA

July 26 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

July 27 - Commanders Field (Formerly FedEx Field) - Landover, MD*

Aug. 3 - Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH*

Aug. 10 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX*

Aug. 17 - Corcoran Country Daze - Osseo, MN

Sept. 14 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

* denotes show with Luke Combs



Website: drewparkermusic.com

Instagram: instagram.com/drewparkerplays

Facebook: facebook.com/drewparkerplays

X: x.com/drewparkerplays

TikTok: tiktok.com/@drewparkerplays

YouTube: youtube.com/@DrewParker New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY & CMA Award-nominated country hitmaker and artist Drew Parker announces his debut full length album 'Camouflage Cowboy,' out July 12th via Warner Music Nashville. The 14-track collection includes singles, "The Truck" and "Love The Leavin,'" as well as "Better On A Boat," which is set to release this Fri., June 14."Better On A Boat'" is a summer anthem that was written by Parker alongside Dan Isbell (Luke Combs, Darius Rucker) and Jacob Rice (Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean), capturing the infectious essence of enjoying one of life's simple pleasures. "Better On A Boat" arrives off the heels of "Love The Leavin'" which is slated to impact radio on Mon., June 24.Produced by Rice, 'Camouflage Cowboy' is a heartfelt, authentic introduction to Parker as an artist. Already a lauded songwriter, Parker puts an emphasis on hard-hitting Country lyricism, and the album personifies him as the everyday man: a father, a husband, and a down-home storyteller. The record features tracks written alongside top shelf hitmakers and coveted songwriters such as Jon Nite (Luke Bryan, Tyler Hubbard), Lindsay Rimes (Trace Adkins, Kelsea Ballerini), Chris Destefano (Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood), Lee Thomas Miller (Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw), and many more."I am so excited about this record," says Parker. "['Camouflage Cowboy'] is all about my family, my friends, my faith, my struggles, and about the way I grew up. I hope that you can connect to the songs and the stories and it helps you along your journey in this life."Parker has penned some of Country's biggest hits, including Luke Combs' " Doin' This " & " Forever After All " and Jake Owen's "Homemade." This year, Parker is hitting the road to join Luke Combs on his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour" including stops in Los Angeles and New York at SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium. He also recently announced his own headline dates.'Camouflage Cowboy' Tracklist:1. The Truck (Drew Parker, James McNair, Lindsay Rimes, Dylan Marlowe)2. Fishin' On A River (Parker, Cole Taylor, David Fanning)3. Tomorrow (Parker, Harley Parker, Jon Nite, Rimes)4. Whiskey Proof (Parker, Nite, Andrew DeRoberts)5. Love The Leavin' (Parker, Matt Rogers, Rimes)6. Better On A Boat (Parker, Dan Isbell, Jacob Rice)7. Luck Don't Live Around Here (Neil Thrasher, Kelley Lovelace, Chris DeStefano)8. The Time We Had (Parker, Billy Dawson, Lee Thomas Miller)9. Camouflage Cowboy (Parker)10. Hillbilly Billionaires (Parker, Rice, Jordan Walker)11. Clearly Confused (John Morgan, Jeb Gipson)12. Hill I'm Climbing (Parker, Rimes, Cary Barlowe)13. Running On The Wild Side (Parker, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell)14. What A Day That Will Be (feat. The Isaacs) (Traditional Hymn)DREW PARKER TOUR DATES:June 15 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA*July 18 - Country Jam - Eau Claire, WIJuly 20 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ*July 22 - York Fairgrounds - York, PAJuly 26 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PAJuly 27 - Commanders Field (Formerly FedEx Field) - Landover, MD*Aug. 3 - Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH*Aug. 10 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX*Aug. 17 - Corcoran Country Daze - Osseo, MNSept. 14 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA* denotes show with Luke CombsWebsite: drewparkermusic.comInstagram: instagram.com/drewparkerplaysFacebook: facebook.com/drewparkerplaysX: x.com/drewparkerplaysTikTok: tiktok.com/@drewparkerplaysYouTube: youtube.com/@DrewParker



