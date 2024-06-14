Lava La Rue Enlists Audrey Nuna For New Single 'Poison Cookie'





"Poison Cookie" featuring Korean-American artist Audrey Nuna exemplifies STARFACE as a multi-genre, multi-sensory experience - it blooms from a wash of reverbed vocals and the galactic twinkle of synths to driving breakbeats, sounding poised for a fight scene. Lava and Audrey "knew we wanted it to sound like it could've been on the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World soundtrack," they explain.



On collaborating with Audrey Nuna, Lava says: "Myself and Audrey had mutual love for each other for a minute now/collabed with similar artists, then one day her 2021 album was the only downloaded project to listen to on a long drive in my partner's car so we spun it 3x and my girl turned to me and said "why don't you get Audrey on your album?" and it really was a moment like "why hasn't this happened yet?"



Set against the backdrop of the conceptual album STARFACE, "Poison Cookie" continues the journey of the gender-fluid musical space alien protagonist sent to Earth. The narrative intertwines personal experiences with speculative fiction, offering listeners a deep dive into Lava La Rue's imaginative universe.



A universe that fans can experience live this Fall, as Lava will support Remi Wolf on select dates for the Big Ideas North American tour this September. The tour kicks off on



STARFACE is a conceptual psychedelic sci-fi romance album that pushes the boundaries of conventional storytelling. Lava La Rue's unique artistry and bold creative vision add an intriguing layer to and are evident throughout the album. With themes of love, humanity, and self-discovery, STARFACE is poised to resonate with a diverse audience, further solidifying Lava La Rue's indelible mark on the music landscape.



STARFACE TRACKLIST:

A Star

Better ft Cuco

Manifestation Manifesto

Push N Shuv

STARFACE's Descent ft tendai

Aerial Head



Friendship's Death (1987)

FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space ft NiNE8 & Feux

INTERPLANETARY HOPPIN ft So!YoON!

LOVEBITES

CHANGE

Humanity

Second Hand Sadness ft yunè pinku

Shell Of You

Sandown Beach

Celestial Destiny ft bb sway



REMI WOLF BIG IDEAS TOUR DATES:

























STARFACE… Live on EARTH UK TOUR:

October 30 - Manchester Academy 3 - Manchester

November 01 - Mama Roux's - Birmingham

November 03 - Strange Brew - Bristol

