Lava La Rue Enlists Audrey Nuna For New Single 'Poison Cookie'

Continuing to build anticipation for their highly awaited debut album, STARFACE due July 19th via Dirty Hit, Lava La Rue is thrilled to share their latest single, "Poison Cookie," featuring the dynamic Audrey Nuna. Following the success of the previous singles "LOVEBITES" and "HUMANITY," this track delves deeper into the album's sci-fi narrative, blending unique soundscapes with thought-provoking themes.
"Poison Cookie" featuring Korean-American artist Audrey Nuna exemplifies STARFACE as a multi-genre, multi-sensory experience - it blooms from a wash of reverbed vocals and the galactic twinkle of synths to driving breakbeats, sounding poised for a fight scene. Lava and Audrey "knew we wanted it to sound like it could've been on the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World soundtrack," they explain.
On collaborating with Audrey Nuna, Lava says: "Myself and Audrey had mutual love for each other for a minute now/collabed with similar artists, then one day her 2021 album was the only downloaded project to listen to on a long drive in my partner's car so we spun it 3x and my girl turned to me and said "why don't you get Audrey on your album?" and it really was a moment like "why hasn't this happened yet?"
Set against the backdrop of the conceptual album STARFACE, "Poison Cookie" continues the journey of the gender-fluid musical space alien protagonist sent to Earth. The narrative intertwines personal experiences with speculative fiction, offering listeners a deep dive into Lava La Rue's imaginative universe.
A universe that fans can experience live this Fall, as Lava will support Remi Wolf on select dates for the Big Ideas North American tour this September. The tour kicks off on September
10th in Santa Barbara
and wraps in Philadelphia on September
27th. Lava will then bring the experience back home with newly announced dates for their UK tour, STARFACE… Live on EARTH, which will see them playing four shows across the country - full list of dates below.
STARFACE is a conceptual psychedelic sci-fi romance album that pushes the boundaries of conventional storytelling. Lava La Rue's unique artistry and bold creative vision add an intriguing layer to and are evident throughout the album. With themes of love, humanity, and self-discovery, STARFACE is poised to resonate with a diverse audience, further solidifying Lava La Rue's indelible mark on the music landscape.
STARFACE TRACKLIST:
A Star Journey
Begins…
Better ft Cuco
Manifestation Manifesto
Push N Shuv
STARFACE's Descent ft tendai
Aerial Head
Poison
Cookie ft Audrey Nuna
Friendship's Death (1987)
FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space ft NiNE8 & Feux
INTERPLANETARY HOPPIN ft So!YoON!
LOVEBITES
CHANGE
Humanity
Second Hand Sadness ft yunè pinku
Shell Of You
Sandown Beach
Celestial Destiny ft bb sway
REMI WOLF BIG IDEAS TOUR DATES:
September
10 — Santa Barbara
Bowl — Santa
Barbara, CA
September
11 — Frost Amphitheater — Stanford, CA
September
13 — Edgefield — Troutdale, OR
September
14 — The Orpheum — Vancouver, BC
September
18 — Palace Theatre — St. Paul, MN
September
19 — Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL
September
20 — Royal Oak Music
Theatre — Royal Oak, MI
September
22 — Kemba Live (fka Express Live) — Columbus, OH
September
24 — MGM Music
Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA
September
26 — Stage AE — Pittsburgh, PA
September
27 — The Fillmore Philadelphia — Philadelphia, PA
STARFACE… Live on EARTH UK TOUR:
October 30 - Manchester Academy 3 - Manchester
November 01 - Mama Roux's - Birmingham
November 03 - Strange Brew - Bristol
November 06 - Bush Hall - London