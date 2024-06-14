Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 14/06/2024

Sumac Sets Additional US Tour Dates This August Ahead Of New Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just ahead of the release of their new album The Healer on June 21st, SUMAC have announced an August 2024 tour, supported by Portrayal of Guilt and Trigger Object. Their North American tour kicks off on release day, June 21st, at Vancouver Jazz Festival alongside Moor Mother, whom SUMAC recently had remix their The Healer track "World of Light".

On The Healer, SUMAC deepens its multi-faceted exploration into the parallel experiences of creation and destruction. Over the course of 4 tracks in 76 minutes, SUMAC, the trio of guitarist/vocalist Aaron Turner, bassist Brian Cook, and drummer Nick Yacyshyn, presents a sequence of shifting movements which undergo a constant process of expansion, contraction, corruption and regrowth.

This musical methodology reflects the thematic nature of the record - narratives of experiential wounding as gateways to empowerment and evolution, both individual and collective. The group's interpolation of melody, drone, improvisation, and complex riffing becomes a transmogrifying act embodying the depth of human experience. In its highest aspiration it mirrors our ability to endure mortal and spiritual challenges, through which we may emerge with an increased capacity for understanding, empathy, love of self and others. Dismal though the subterranean pits of The Healer may at first appear, from them can be felt the unwavering determination to embrace life, acknowledge interdependence, and honor the gift of existence.

SUMAC Tour Dates
Jun. 21 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club (Vancouver International Jazz Fest) ^
Jun. 22 - Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge #
Jun. 23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios #
Jun. 25 - Chico, CA - Naked Lounge Coffee #
Jun. 26 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill #
Jun. 27 - Oxnard, CA - Mrs. Olson's #
Jun. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon *
Jun. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - 2220 Arts + Archives ~
Jun. 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards %
Jul. 1 - Reno, NV - Holland Project %
Aug. 1 - Salt Lake City - Urban Lounge +
Aug. 2 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf +
Aug. 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad +
Aug. 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar +
Aug. 5 - Silver City, NM - Whiskey Creek Zócalo +
Aug. 7 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger +
Aug. 8 - Austin, TX - Parish +
Aug. 9 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves +
Aug. 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St Conservatory +
Aug. 11 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck +
^ w/ Moor Mother
# w/ White Boy Scream, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean
* w/ Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean, Sulfuric Cautery
~ w/ Zachary Watkins, White Boy Scream
% w/ White Boy Scream, Rile
+ w/ Portrayal of Guilt, Trigger Object






