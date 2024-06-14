Subtronics Officially Releases Viral Tiktok Audio 'Sploinky Dub (Ft. Grech)'



The video amassed over seven million views and 600,000 likes across social media platforms.



Now after premiering the full version of the track at electronic music festival Forbidden Kingdom in Orlando, where Subtronics headlined, he is officially releasing the full song "Sploinky Dub (feat. Grech)." Titled after the TikTok video that connected with the bass music producer, Subtronics taps the TikTok creator and young writer Grech, following the viral sensation that generated millions of interactions between TikTok and Instagram.



In 2023, Subtronics—who DJ Mag tapped as "Best DJ" for their Best of North

Other major appearances in the Summer of 2024 are set for Electric Forest, VELD and HARD SUMMER just to name a few. All Subtronics show dates are below.



Upcoming Subtronics Shows:

June 14 - London, England - Outernet

June 15 - Annone Di Brianza, Italy - Nameless Festival

June 22 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest

June 23 - Ottawa, ON - Escapade

July 18 - Dour, Belgium - Dour Festival, Belgium

Aug 2-4 - Toronto, ON - VELD

Aug 4 - Los Angeles, CA - HARD SUMMER

Aug 9-10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Das Energi

Aug 9-11 - Montreal, QC - ILESONIQ

Aug 9-11 - Long Pond, PA - Elements Festival

Aug 30-Sep 1 - Chicago, IL - North Coast

Sep 1 - Brooklyn, NY -

Sep 20-22 - Thornville, OH - Lost Lands

Oct 18-19 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium



A love for SUBwoofers and elecTRONICS has brought us Subtronics. Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, Subtronics' musical journey began with a fervor for his drum set and an appreciation for Radiohead. Discovering dubstep in high school ignited his passion for music production which has since propelled his artistic trajectory. Over the past decade, Subtronics has honed his skills to create a fusion of cutting-edge sound design that pushes the boundaries of electronic music. Known for his electrifying live performances and advanced mixing abilities, he has cultivated an ever-growing fanbase. Headlining renowned festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Ultra



