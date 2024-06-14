MC Lyte Preps To Release Her First New Album In A Decade "1 Of 1"





Joining her on this musical journey is an impressive lineup of artists including:, Big Daddy Kane, Salt, Raheem DeVaughn, and many more, to be announced shortly.



Since her release of LEGEND over a decade ago, MC Lyte returns with a renewed sense of purpose and determination. Executive produced by multi-Grammy award-winning producer Warryn Campbell, "1 of 1" promises to be a powerful statement in the world of music.



The collaboration between MC Lyte and Campbell brings together legendary hip-hop producers such as King of Chill, Easy Mo B, Knottz, and DJ Scratch to create a dynamic sound that pays homage to LYTE's iconic hits while pushing boundaries with fresh energy from newcomer Koncept out of IE.



"1 of 1" is scheduled for release this summer via My Block Inc and Sunni Gyrl Inc in partnership with Vydia.



With its stellar lineup of talent and production team behind it, "1 of 1" is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with its innovative approach to MC Lyte in 2024.



MC LYTE - a legend in music and entertainment - is a pioneering artist and a formidable actress in television and film. Her most recent acting credits include ANGEL, whereby Lyte takes on the role of Detective Monroe, Viacom's Hip Hop Family Christmas, B.E.T.'s Favorite Son's Christmas, a series regular on last year's New York Undercover pilot (a reboot of the original Dick Wolf series), and she has recurred on



MC LYTE is an iconic trailblazing Rapper and D.J. Her groundbreaking music career spans 30 years. This Hip Hop LEGEND was the first female rapper ever to be nominated for a Grammy Award and has received honors and acknowledgments from organizations such as the B.E.T.'s I AM HIP HOP award, A.D.C.O.L.O.R., B.E.T.H.E.R.,



Lyte is the first rap artist to perform at Carnegie Hall and the first female artist to earn a gold single. A true leader in the music industry, MC LYTE has also performed at the Kennedy Center Honors and the White House for President Barack Obama. MC LYTE serves on the Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Culture Council and, in partnership with the Center, produces an annual event, "I AM WOMAN," to celebrate women in Hip Hop.



In addition to a busy on-screen career, MC Lyte has several television and film projects — both scripted and unscripted — in various stages of development. She serves as the C.E.O. of Sunni Gyrl, Inc., a full service entertainment management and production firm that provides Executive leadership and customized celebrity/artist support, development, and management strategies; brand development and management; wealth maintenance; community affairs and outreach; & production / creative services.



Her voice work is also well known and admired, representing dozens of Fortune 500 companies and serving as the voice of the B.E.T. Awards, Emmys, Grammys, Comcast, N.F.L. Superbowl's Halftime show, Dell, N.B.A., Coca Cola, and the N.A.A.C.P. Image Awards.

