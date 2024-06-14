Midge Ure Adds More Dates To His North American Tour





Midge talks about the tour: "Lots of people asking me to clarify what 'Band in a Box' actually is. It consists of myself on electric guitar, synthesiser and vocals alongside my long time keyboard player Charlie Round-Turner playing live with various loops, samples and programmed drums. A band in a box! This format allows me to perform a full band performance with a 'stripped down' duo. I will be playing a range of material from my long and varied career. From early Ultravox and



Midge Ure recently celebrated his seventieth birthday with a one-night only concert at The Royal Albert Hall celebrating his catalogue and will embark on a European tour before coming to North America. He is also still hosting his Backstage Lockdown Club giving fans exclusive access to a series of intimate, musical events on a monthly subscription basis.



Tour Dates:

August 07 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

August 08 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

August 09 - Boston, MA - City Winery

August 10 - Roslyn, NY - Roslyn Hotel

August 11 - New York, NY - City Winery

August 13 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head

August 14 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

August 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

August 16 - Toronto, ON - El Mocambo

August 18 - Evanston, IL - Space

August 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

August 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Parkway

August 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

August 24 - Everett, WA - King's Hall

August 29 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi's

August 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

August 31 - San Diego, CA - Casbah



















Midge Ure has an impressive catalogue fronting the groundbreaking electrorock band Ultravox as well as being a member of such notable bands as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Midge Ure adds more dates to his late summer North American tour that will kick off at Daryl's house in Pawling, NY on August 7. The gigs dubbed 'Band In A Box' will take Midge across North America and back, wrapping up in Ft. Lauderdale on September 12. New dates include West Coast, Southeast and Texas shows.Midge talks about the tour: "Lots of people asking me to clarify what 'Band in a Box' actually is. It consists of myself on electric guitar, synthesiser and vocals alongside my long time keyboard player Charlie Round-Turner playing live with various loops, samples and programmed drums. A band in a box! This format allows me to perform a full band performance with a 'stripped down' duo. I will be playing a range of material from my long and varied career. From early Ultravox and Visage to recent solo material. Who knew two people could make so much noise?"Midge Ure recently celebrated his seventieth birthday with a one-night only concert at The Royal Albert Hall celebrating his catalogue and will embark on a European tour before coming to North America. He is also still hosting his Backstage Lockdown Club giving fans exclusive access to a series of intimate, musical events on a monthly subscription basis.Tour Dates:August 07 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's HouseAugust 08 - Hamden, CT - Space BallroomAugust 09 - Boston, MA - City WineryAugust 10 - Roslyn, NY - Roslyn HotelAugust 11 - New York, NY - City WineryAugust 13 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's HeadAugust 14 - Philadelphia, PA - City WineryAugust 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - JergelsAugust 16 - Toronto, ON - El MocamboAugust 18 - Evanston, IL - SpaceAugust 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank HallAugust 21 - Minneapolis, MN - ParkwayAugust 23 - Vancouver, BC - RickshawAugust 24 - Everett, WA - King's HallAugust 29 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi'sAugust 30 - Los Angeles, CA - ZebulonAugust 31 - San Diego, CA - Casbah September 01 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House September 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum September 04 - Dallas, TX - The Granada September 05 - Austin, TX - 3Ten Live September 08 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl September 10 - St. Petersburg, FL - Bayboro Brewing September 11 - Mt. Dora, FL - Mt. Dora Music Hall September 13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture RoomMidge Ure has an impressive catalogue fronting the groundbreaking electrorock band Ultravox as well as being a member of such notable bands as Visage and Thin Lizzy. He helped form Band Aid where he produced and co-wrote the smash charity single 'Do They Know It's Christmas,' still one of the biggest singles in UK music history. He was also one of the principle creators of Live Aid and Live 8 along with Bob Geldof. Ure has spent most of his career touring the globe playing solo and with Ultravox who reformed in 2009. He served the notable role of MD for the Princes Trust at the Royal Albert Hall with a cast of the usual suspects including Queen, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Mark King. Ure is now working on three albums including a follow-up to Fragile, an Orchestrated Pt. 2 in addition to a totally instrumental album.



