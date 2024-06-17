Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 17/06/2024

Fire From The Gods Release 'Soul Revolution Deluxe - The Collabs'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For some artists, making music isn't a choice, it's fueled by something larger than themselves. This is undoubtedly true for alt metal outfit FIRE FROM THE GODS who have today, June 14, released the deluxe digital version of their disruptive 2022 album SOUL REVOLUTION via Better Noise Music.

It was co-produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Motionless In White, Panic! At The Disco), and FIRE FROM THE GODS drummer Richard Wicander. SOUL REVOLUTION DELUXE - THE COLLABS continues to convey the band's tagline, "In Us We Trust—-a unifying statement to try to prevent society from succumbing to the growing malaise brought on by soul-sucking technology, divisive politics, and environmental destruction—with four bonus tracks including guest features from Corey Glover (Living Colour), Yung Mo$h, Jayden Panesso (Sylar), and a vehement cover of Rage Against The Machine's "Guerilla Radio."

"Some day when we're all dead and gone some likkle yout from a council estate/projects will chance upon 'Soul Revolution' and it might inspire them to change the world," says vocalist AJ Channer on his aspirations on the album's impact.

FIRE FROM THE GODS have relentlessly toured the nation with acts such as Sevendust, Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and Norma Jean, as well as appearing on festival stages including Vans Warped Tour, Rock On The Range, Shiprocked, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

SOUL REVOLUTION DELUXE - THE COLLABS Track Listing:
1. Soul Revolution (feat. Yung Mo$h)
2. SOS
3. Thousand Lifetimes (feat. Corey Glover of Living Colour)
4. Double Edged Sword (feat. Jayden Panesso of Sylar)
5. I N I
6. Be Free
7. The Message
8. World So Cold
9. Rapture (Fool Dem)
10. Collapse
11. 8 Billion Rats
12. Love Is Dangerous
13. Guerrilla Radio (Rage Against The Machine cover)






