Don Louis Blends Country, Hip-Hop On Sultry Anthem For Turning Up "Liquor Talkin'" (Out Now)



Listen to the bar-time anthem (out now), here: music.empi.re/liquortalkin



"Liquor Talkin'" showcases Louis' undeniable swagger with pulsating hip-hop beats and sophisticated rhythms fused with his



Louis is set to be featured CMT's June Next Up Now artist with the "Liquor Talkin'" video airing three times daily on the 24/7 music video channel CMT Music.



With more than 40 million streams across platform, Louis is building a loyal fanbase one song at a time. He'll perform at BET

Louis' album Liquor Talkin' will be out August 23rd via EMPIRE / Money Myers Entertainment LLC: empire.ffm.to/liquortalkin



"He is worthy of this fight for country music stardom" - PEOPLE

10 Country and Americana Artists You Need To Know - Holler

"An artist worth watching" - The Tennessean New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With inspirations ranging from George Strait and Toby Keith to The Weeknd and J Cole, it's clear that country artist-to-watch Don Louis isn't afraid to blur the boundaries and create a melting pot of traditional country and rhythm-heavy hip-hop. He delivers all of it on his new single "Liquor Talkin'," a sultry anthem for the confidence that comes after a few drinks.Listen to the bar-time anthem (out now), here: music.empi.re/liquortalkin"Liquor Talkin'" showcases Louis' undeniable swagger with pulsating hip-hop beats and sophisticated rhythms fused with his Texas twang, as he delves into liquid courage and the confidence that flows with each sip. His gruff, deep vocals paint a vivid picture of a night filled with uninhibited self-assurance and serves as an ode to the wild freedom found at the bottom of a glass.Louis is set to be featured CMT's June Next Up Now artist with the "Liquor Talkin'" video airing three times daily on the 24/7 music video channel CMT Music.With more than 40 million streams across platform, Louis is building a loyal fanbase one song at a time. He'll perform at BET Experience Fan Fest ahead in Los Angeles on Friday, June 28th, alongside label-mates Shaboozey and Reyna Roberts, and others.Louis' album Liquor Talkin' will be out August 23rd via EMPIRE / Money Myers Entertainment LLC: empire.ffm.to/liquortalkin"He is worthy of this fight for country music stardom" - PEOPLE10 Country and Americana Artists You Need To Know - Holler"An artist worth watching" - The Tennessean



