Don Louis Blends Country, Hip-Hop On Sultry Anthem For Turning Up "Liquor Talkin'" (Out Now)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With inspirations ranging from George Strait and Toby Keith to The Weeknd and J Cole, it's clear that country artist-to-watch Don Louis isn't afraid to blur the boundaries and create a melting pot of traditional country and rhythm-heavy hip-hop. He delivers all of it on his new single "Liquor Talkin'," a sultry anthem for the confidence that comes after a few drinks.
Listen to the bar-time anthem (out now), here: music.empi.re/liquortalkin

"Liquor Talkin'" showcases Louis' undeniable swagger with pulsating hip-hop beats and sophisticated rhythms fused with his Texas twang, as he delves into liquid courage and the confidence that flows with each sip. His gruff, deep vocals paint a vivid picture of a night filled with uninhibited self-assurance and serves as an ode to the wild freedom found at the bottom of a glass.

Louis is set to be featured CMT's June Next Up Now artist with the "Liquor Talkin'" video airing three times daily on the 24/7 music video channel CMT Music.

With more than 40 million streams across platform, Louis is building a loyal fanbase one song at a time. He'll perform at BET Experience Fan Fest ahead in Los Angeles on Friday, June 28th, alongside label-mates Shaboozey and Reyna Roberts, and others.
Louis' album Liquor Talkin' will be out August 23rd via EMPIRE / Money Myers Entertainment LLC: empire.ffm.to/liquortalkin

"He is worthy of this fight for country music stardom" - PEOPLE
10 Country and Americana Artists You Need To Know - Holler
"An artist worth watching" - The Tennessean






