Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 17/06/2024

Julius Rodriguez Releases New Album "Evergreen"

Hot Songs Around The World

We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
203 entries in 24 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
142 entries in 25 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
233 entries in 22 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
238 entries in 25 charts
Stumblin' In
Cyril
191 entries in 16 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
438 entries in 26 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
210 entries in 22 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
564 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
171 entries in 26 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
174 entries in 2 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
279 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
238 entries in 16 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
340 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
647 entries in 20 charts
Julius Rodriguez Releases New Album "Evergreen"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer Julius Rodriguez has released his album Evergreen on Verve Records/Universal Music Canada. His sophomore LP for Verve includes features from Keyon Harrold, Nate Mercereau, and Georgia Anne Muldrow.

"I kept seeing the word EVERGREEN everywhere," Julius says of the album. "I looked up the definition, and it struck me. An 'EVERGREEN' is a plant whose foliage remains functional for all seasons. That's similar to how I like to be; I want to be myself no matter the genre I'm playing or what's going on around me. There are a lot of styles on this record, but it's recognizably my voice."

Julius's solo debut, Let Sound Tell All, was hailed by NPR as "a project so dynamic that even the umbrella of jazz couldn't quite contain its essence." He has also lent his numerous talents to works by Carmen Lundy, Lackecia Benjamin, Baby Rose, Joe Farnsworth, Cautious Clay, and more. Rodriguez, who relocated from his hometown of NYC to Los Angeles in 2022, made Evergreen in LA with producer Tim Anderson, whose previous credits include work with Solange, Halsey, and Billie Eilish. Evergreen is composed of new original works from Rodriguez, along with a cover of Dijon's "Many Times."

The standout track "Run To It (The CP Song)," is co-written by Meshell Ndegeocello; Julius previously collaborated with Ndegeocello on her GRAMMY Award-winning album The Omnichord Real Book.

Julius Rodriguez is an artist who transcends perceived boundaries between genres and styles. His solo debut for Verve, Let Sound Tell All, was hailed by NPR as "a project so dynamic that even the umbrella of jazz couldn't quite contain its essence." He has honed his voice since his childhood in New York, where he participated in his first late-night jam session at barely eleven years-old. Over hundreds of gigs he established himself as a highly sought-after collaborator—whether on piano, drums, synths, or bass. At just 25 years-old Rodriguez has toured and performed around the globe, including at the iconic North Sea Jazz Festival and Newport Jazz Festival.

Evergreen Tracklist:
Mission Statement
Funmi's Groove
Around The World
Road Rage (feat. Jay Adlher)
Many Times
Rise and Shine
Run To It (The CP Song)
Love Everlasting (feat. Keyon Harrold)
Stars Talk (feat. Nate Mercereau)
Champion's Call (feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1869309 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004586935043335 secs