Julius Rodriguez Releases New Album "Evergreen"





"I kept seeing the word EVERGREEN everywhere," Julius says of the album. "I looked up the definition, and it struck me. An 'EVERGREEN' is a plant whose foliage remains functional for all seasons. That's similar to how I like to be; I want to be myself no matter the genre I'm playing or what's going on around me. There are a lot of styles on this record, but it's recognizably my voice."



Julius's solo debut, Let Sound Tell All, was hailed by NPR as "a project so dynamic that even the umbrella of jazz couldn't quite contain its essence." He has also lent his numerous talents to works by Carmen Lundy, Lackecia Benjamin, Baby Rose, Joe Farnsworth, Cautious Clay, and more. Rodriguez, who relocated from his hometown of NYC to Los Angeles in 2022, made Evergreen in LA with producer Tim Anderson, whose previous credits include work with Solange, Halsey, and Billie Eilish. Evergreen is composed of new original works from Rodriguez, along with a cover of Dijon's "Many Times."



The standout track "Run To It (The CP Song)," is co-written by Meshell Ndegeocello; Julius previously collaborated with Ndegeocello on her GRAMMY Award-winning album The Omnichord Real Book.



Julius Rodriguez is an artist who transcends perceived boundaries between genres and styles. His solo debut for Verve, Let Sound Tell All, was hailed by NPR as "a project so dynamic that even the umbrella of jazz couldn't quite contain its essence." He has honed his voice since his childhood in New York, where he participated in his first late-night jam session at barely eleven years-old. Over hundreds of gigs he established himself as a highly sought-after collaborator—whether on piano, drums, synths, or bass. At just 25 years-old Rodriguez has toured and performed around the globe, including at the iconic North Sea Jazz Festival and Newport Jazz Festival.



Evergreen Tracklist:

Mission Statement

Funmi's Groove

Around The World

Road Rage (feat. Jay Adlher)

Many Times

Rise and Shine

Run To It (The CP Song)

Love Everlasting (feat. Keyon Harrold)

Stars Talk (feat. Nate Mercereau)

