Toosii Returns With His First Single Of 2024 "Where You Been"





As



The track - which



On June 21,

Now, with "Where You Been," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Quadruple Platinum hitmaker Toosii deals with trust issues on his first single of 2024 - the smouldering, hypnotic "Where You Been," released today via South Coast Music Group/ Capitol Records/ Universal Music. Atop deliberate beats and an elegant, soulful guitar, he opens up about what's on his mind - "Girl we haven't talked in a while / I been wondering / Where you been / Please don't make me come and / Go through that phone see where you been." Toosii wrote the track with D.A. Got That Dope (DaBaby, Kodak Black, Tyga), who also produced. In the official video, Toosii takes to the vibrant streets of New York City, chilling and reconnecting with old flames, but the night ends with a surprising discovery. Hidji World (Nas, Future, A$AP Rocky) directed.As Toosii marked the one-year anniversary of his debut album NAUJOUR earlier this month, he achieved two impressive new milestones - the RIAA certified the album Gold and its smash single, "Favorite Song," achieved 4x Platinum status. " Favorite Song " hit No. 1 at Rhythm & Urban radio and entered the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 after the arrival of remixes featuring Khalid and Future.The track - which Toosii performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America and the Season 23 finale of The Voice - was nominated for an MTV VMA for Best R&B Song, a Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Song, and two Soul Train Awards (Song Of The Year and The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter's Award).On June 21, Toosii will perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee. His sold-out 2023 headline tour affirmed his status as one of hip-hop's most in-demand live acts and he closed out the year playing arenas across North America as one of the opening acts on Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour. Billboard said, "Toosii is coming for the crown." HipHopDX observed, "A leader in the newest generation of artists fusing Hip Hop and R&B, Toosii continues to solidify his burgeoning potential." Variety featured Toosii in its prestigious Power of Young Hollywood issue and told the remarkable story of how " Favorite Song " went from viral hit to chart smash in its Hitmakers issue.Now, with "Where You Been," Toosii gives fans a tantalizing glimpse of where his artistry is taking him next.



