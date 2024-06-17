Breakout Artist Sarah Kinsley Confirms Debut Album 'Escaper' Out September 6, 2024





November 27—Le Bellevilloise—Paris, France New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakout artist Sarah Kinsley confirms her debut full-length album, Escaper, is due September 6 on Verve Forecast. This week, on June 20, Kinsley will unveil a first taste of the new music with "Last Time We Never Meet Again."In support of the new music, Kinsley will embark on a headline tour across North America, the U.K. and the rest of Europe, kicking off September 15 and including stops at New York City's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' Troubadour and more. See below for a complete list of dates.Fascinated by the idea of alternate realities and imaginary worlds, Escaper finds Kinsley challenging the listener to find their own escape. Across the album's 12 tracks, Kinsley explores old friendships, loss, romantic love compared to the love of close friends, and relationships fizzling that once flourished.Kinsley collaborated with and co-produced the album alongside Grammy-award winning producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten). "One realization you have eventually as an insular, more introspective person is that there's a world outside of yourself waiting for you to look into it. I had made every single EP from scratch, in the sweetness of my apartment… This record was meant to be grand and unstoppable. A beginning descent into freefall. Why protect that feeling in solitude? Why not invite another into that journey?" she details of working with Congleton.Growing up in the world of classical music and coming to love pop music in her teenage years, Kinsley often marries the two on Escaper. "I'm just such a sucker for massive, grand songs," she describes. "I think it's the classical musician in me who loves symphonies and the magnum opus effect."The New York-based artist has released three EPs—The King (2021), Cypress (2022) and Ascension (2023)—to widespread critical praise. The King's title track went viral on TikTok, accumulating 121 million global streams to date across her catalogue and climbing, and the EP was included in NME's list of top debut projects of 2021 raving, "Her transformative songs of growing pains and discovery share a similar intimacy to the introverted, deeply human alt-pop of Maggie Rogers and Lorde."Ascension received praise from the likes of NPR Music, The Sunday Times, Ones to Watch and more. Kinsley has performed at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and more, as well as opened for the likes of Mitski, Sylvan Esso, Weyes Blood and Gus Dapperton.TRACKLIST SARAH KINSLEY - ESCAPER:1. Last Time We Never Meet Again2. Realms3. Glint4. Sublime5. My Name Is Dancing6. Beautiful Things7. Barrel Of Love8. Matter9. There Was A Room10. Knights11. Starling12. EscaperTOUR DATES: September 15—Hollywood Theatre—Vancouver, BC September 16—Neumos—Seattle, WA September 17—Polaris Hall—Portland, OR September 19—The Independent—San Francisco, CA September 20—Troubadour—Los Angeles, CA September 22—Valley Bar—Phoenix, AZ September 25—House of Blues Cambridge Room—Dallas, TX September 26—Antone's Nightclub—Austin, TX September 29—The Basement East—Nashville, TNOctober 1—Thalia Hall—Chicago, ILOctober 2—A&R Music Bar—Columbus, OHOctober 4—The Loft at Center Stage—Atlanta, GAOctober 5—Motorco Music Hall—Durham, NCOctober 6—Union Stage—Washington D.C.October 9—The Great Hall—Toronto, ONOctober 10—Theatre Fairmount—Montreal, QCOctober 12—Higher Ground Showcase Lounge—South Burlington, VTOctober 13—Royale—Boston, MAOctober 15—The Foundry at The Fillmore—Philadelphia, PAOctober 16—Webster Hall—New York, NYNovember 8—Whelan's—Dublin, IrelandNovember 10—SWG3—Glasgow, UKNovember 11—Band On The Wall—Manchester, UKNovember 13—Thekla—Bristol, UKNovember 14—Heaven—London, UKNovember 18—Melkweg—Amsterdam, NetherlandsNovember 19—CBE—Cologne, GermanyNovember 22—Lido—Berlin, GermanyNovember 23—Cafe v Lese—Prague, Czech RepublicNovember 25—Strom—Munich, GermanyNovember 27—Le Bellevilloise—Paris, France



