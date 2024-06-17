Rising Rap Star Shareef Shares Dynamic New Single "TNT"





Alongside "TNT," the rising rap star also releases two new songs today: "Dominican" and "Type Shii." The former highlights his melodic versatility, and the latter is a percussion-driven Jersey Club-influenced track that Shareef seamlessly slides on with fun, confident, and stylish lyrics.



"TNT" is written by Shareef and produced by FTP and Peradise5. The rising rap star assertively starts the song with a statement that he's going to "walk on the beat," which is precisely what he does. Throughout the two-minute runtime, he taps into his zone and unlocks boastful new flows, rapping, "I came out of nowhere, blowing up just like a TNT" and "All of the sh-t I be rocking is flawless, gave me her number but I didn't call it."



About the new single, Shareef says, "Been working on this record for a while and can't wait for y'all to hear it. It's about to be scary."



The Sudanese Canadian rapper's captivating personality shines through in all three new tracks, which draw particular attention to his ear for strong production. "Dominican" is written by Shareef and produced by Snapp Beats. "Type Shii" is written by Shareef and co-produced by FTP, Peradise5, Ethan Frost, and Festiv3.



On "Dominican," Shareef adds, "This is one of my favourite records I've made and I'm excited to share it with the world." About "Type Shii," he says, "I wanted to show my fans how versatile I can be." Earlier this month, Shareef made his Canadian



The Toronto-based rapper, known affectionately as Currly, is recognized across various corners of the internet due to his viral videos on social media, building an engaged following of close to a million people with over 25 million likes. He aims to represent his home country of Sudan with pride, putting the country on his back while also embodying the new generation of Toronto's triumphant hip-hop scene.



Referring to his music as "unseriously serious", Shareef quips about life, relationships, and whatever else comes to mind over addictive beats, taking inspiration from all aspects of his life without forcing anything. Imagine if your funniest friend in the group chat had a mic, nimble one-liners, and the bravado of a seasoned performer - that's Shareef. You can't help but join in on the fun. Stay tuned for more new music and announcements to come



