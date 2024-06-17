Moneybagg Yo Drops Highly Anticipated Album 'Speak Now'



SPEAK NOW kicks off with "ALL YEAR," which sets the stage with kinetic beats and white-hot bars. Other standouts include "GANGSTA RELATE" featuring Lil Durk, a somber track exploring the hard knocks that helped shape the hitmaker, and "WHISKEY WHISKEY" featuring

With the release of SPEAK NOW,



SPEAK NOW Tracklist:

"ALL YEAR"

"SPEAK"

"P RUN"

"TRYNA MAKE SURE"

"TABOO MIAMI"

"FIREPLACE"

"I FEEL IT"

"DRUNK OFF U" feat. Chris Brown

"BUSSIN" feat. Rob49

"TIC TAC TOE"

"GANGSTA RELATE" feat. Lil Durk

"PLAY DA FOOL"

"RICH VIKING"

"ON DET" feat. YTB Fatt

"WHISKEY WHISKEY" feat.

"AW SH_T"

"GO GHO$T" feat. Kevo Muney



In just a few years, Bagg has cemented himself as one of the most versatile voices in hip-hop — a rapper's rapper with an ear to the club and the streets. Beyond the undying love he receives from his hometown, he's been celebrated by critics and fellow rappers alike. He has been nominated for Billboard



Much of Moneybagg Yo's appeal is in the way he effortlessly blends street sensibilities with the glow up of a modern trap star. Since breaking through in 2016, he's gone on to quickly become one of the most celebrated rappers in his generation and beyond. In 2021, the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum artist/rapper Moneybagg Yo releases his highly anticipated new album SPEAK NOW. Coming in at 17 tracks, the sprawling project delivers bone-rattling beats and rapid-fire bars as well as a number of superstar collaborations including country icon Morgan Wallen, R&B great Chris Brown, and many more.SPEAK NOW kicks off with "ALL YEAR," which sets the stage with kinetic beats and white-hot bars. Other standouts include "GANGSTA RELATE" featuring Lil Durk, a somber track exploring the hard knocks that helped shape the hitmaker, and "WHISKEY WHISKEY" featuring Morgan Wallen - a southern hip-hop/country hybrid about drowning sorrows. Recent single "TRYNA MAKE SURE" also stands tall as does just-released "PLAY DA FOOL." See SPEAK NOW's full tracklist below.With the release of SPEAK NOW, Moneybagg Yo re-introduces himself to fans with a diverse, genre-hopping collection of undeniable anthems.SPEAK NOW Tracklist:"ALL YEAR""SPEAK""P RUN""TRYNA MAKE SURE""TABOO MIAMI""FIREPLACE""I FEEL IT""DRUNK OFF U" feat. Chris Brown"BUSSIN" feat. Rob49"TIC TAC TOE""GANGSTA RELATE" feat. Lil Durk"PLAY DA FOOL""RICH VIKING""ON DET" feat. YTB Fatt"WHISKEY WHISKEY" feat. Morgan Wallen"AW SH_T""GO GHO$T" feat. Kevo MuneyIn just a few years, Bagg has cemented himself as one of the most versatile voices in hip-hop — a rapper's rapper with an ear to the club and the streets. Beyond the undying love he receives from his hometown, he's been celebrated by critics and fellow rappers alike. He has been nominated for Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, received acclaim from publications like Pitchfork and the New York Times, seen his collaboration with Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa, "Big League," chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals, and collaborated with A-list stars including Morgan Wallen, Chris Brown, Future, Lil Durk, Polo G, GloRilla and many more.Much of Moneybagg Yo's appeal is in the way he effortlessly blends street sensibilities with the glow up of a modern trap star. Since breaking through in 2016, he's gone on to quickly become one of the most celebrated rappers in his generation and beyond. In 2021, the Memphis native hit a major career highlight securing his first No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart with critically acclaimed project, A Gangsta's Pain. The album, which moved over 110K units during its first week of release and earned the title of one of the biggest hip-hop debuts of the year, was also No. 1 on the Top R&B / Hip-Hop Albums chart and Top Rap Albums chart in the first week. This also marked Bagg's eleventh time charting, and specifically his fifth release to peak within the Top 10. Now, he is RIAA certified 3X platinum for both " Wockesha " and " Time Today ", and certified platinum for "Go" (with Big30) A Gangsta's Pain and Time Served. Now, with the release of highly anticipated album SPEAK NOW all these accolades and more prove that Moneybagg Yo has earned his spot as a respected rap titan at the peak of his powers.



