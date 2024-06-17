Katseye Announces Debut EP, Set For August Release





The bold first single from KATSEYE - will be released June 28 12:00 AM ET / June 27 9:00 PM PT. The group's second single will follow in July.



The Netflix docuseries "Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE" follows the year-long process of creating this one-of-a-kind girl group. With unprecedented access, the series will be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records. The series, which will premiere this summer, was directed by Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and produced by HYBE, Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures.



Ranging in age from 16 to 21 and coming from immensely different cultures, the six members of KATSEYE are: DANIELA (Atlanta, GA USA); LARA (Los Angeles, CA USA); MANON (Zurich, Switzerland); MEGAN (Honolulu, HI USA); SOPHIA (Manila, Philippines); and YOONCHAE (Seoul, South Korea). Today, they revealed the KATSEYE logo. Inspired by the cat's eye jewel, which glows with multiple colours, the logo is symbolic of the group's diversity and the unique qualities each member brings to KATSEYE.



Vogue named the group as one of the "Acts to Watch This Year," and noted, "KATSEYE's members are out to change the look and sound of modern pop as we know it." PEOPLE declared, "Feminine, powerful and unique is the only way to describe the hot new girl group that is KATSEYE." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KATSEYE - the first-ever global girl group formed using KPOP artist development methodologies - is launching in epic fashion this summer, dropping two singles in the lead up to the release of the group's debut EP, out in August via HYBE x Geffen Records, and the premiere of a Netflix docuseries about their origin story.The bold first single from KATSEYE - will be released June 28 12:00 AM ET / June 27 9:00 PM PT. The group's second single will follow in July.The Netflix docuseries "Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE" follows the year-long process of creating this one-of-a-kind girl group. With unprecedented access, the series will be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records. The series, which will premiere this summer, was directed by Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and produced by HYBE, Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures.Ranging in age from 16 to 21 and coming from immensely different cultures, the six members of KATSEYE are: DANIELA (Atlanta, GA USA); LARA (Los Angeles, CA USA); MANON (Zurich, Switzerland); MEGAN (Honolulu, HI USA); SOPHIA (Manila, Philippines); and YOONCHAE (Seoul, South Korea). Today, they revealed the KATSEYE logo. Inspired by the cat's eye jewel, which glows with multiple colours, the logo is symbolic of the group's diversity and the unique qualities each member brings to KATSEYE.Vogue named the group as one of the "Acts to Watch This Year," and noted, "KATSEYE's members are out to change the look and sound of modern pop as we know it." PEOPLE declared, "Feminine, powerful and unique is the only way to describe the hot new girl group that is KATSEYE."



