Movies and TV 20/06/2024

New Musical This Strange Paradise Acquires Legendary Producer Todd Thicke
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TSPP1 Productions is thrilled to announce that entertainment industry legend Todd Thicke is joining the production team of the new stage musical THIS STRANGE PARADISE as Executive Producer.

Among his credits, Emmy-nominated Thicke wrote the pilot and served as Executive Producer of the smash hit, America's Funniest Home Videos, one of television's all-time great successes. AFV remains a network juggernaut after 35 years and counting. As Executive Producer, Producer, and Writer, Todd's credits include Let's Make a Deal, Growing Pains, Candid Camera, The NHL Awards, Anne Murray Christmas, Thicke of the Night, The World Magic Awards, and National Lampoon's Quest for Comedy. Thicke is the younger brother of one of America's most beloved television stars, the late Alan Thicke, uncle to music superstar Robin Thicke, and has worked with the biggest stars in music and comedy, including Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Saget, Anthony Anderson, Olivia Newton John, Billy Ray Cyrus, Frank Zappa, Howie Mandel, David Foster, Anne Murray, Jim Carrey, and Tom Bergeron.

THIS STRANGE PARADISE is filled with catchy, original songs, set in the vibrant yet shadowy world of New Orleans' French Quarter. The story tells of a young man wandering through the French Quarter who rescues a streetwalker from a vicious pimp. When the enigmatic owner of a nightclub, The Paradise, gives sanctuary to the pair, that becomes the catalyst of a turf war between the pimp and the club owner amid intrigue, romance, jealousy, treachery, and violence.

A recent showcase performance featuring 15 songs from the musical was performed to great acclaim at Toronto's famed El Mocambo club. There is a full book and score for THIS STRANGE PARADISE, and the producers are currently raising capital in the next steps of taking the musical to Broadway.

The THIS STRANGE PARADISE team Todd joins includes multiple Tony Award-nominated Executive Producer Bernard Abrams and Music Director /Arranger Mark Camilleri, currently the Music Director for internationally renowned vocal group, The Tenors. Mark has worked on stage and in concert with performers such as Celine Dion, David Foster, Marvin Hamlisch, Sting, Seth McFarland, Cheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Eric Clapton, Herbie Hancock, Andrea Bocelli, Dee Snider, and Paul Anka.
Richard Klagsbrun wrote the music, lyrics, and book for THIS STRANGE PARADISE.






