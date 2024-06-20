Hans Zimmer Live 2024 North American Tour Announces Additional Shows In Oakland, LA & Las Vegas





General on-sale tickets for the additional shows can be purchased at www.hanszimmerlive.com starting Friday, June 21 at 10am local time.

"We are thrilled to be coming back with three more shows," said Zimmer. "I'm so excited audiences in the beautiful city of Oakland, our home in Los Angeles, and the entertainment capital of the world Las

Artist Presale is currently underway! Visit @hanszimmerlive on social media for more details.







HANS ZIMMER LIVE 2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:



October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com

October 3 - Oakland, CA - Oakland

October 9 - Oakland, CA - Oakland

October 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com

October 12 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile

Full list of tour dates available at www.hanszimmerlive.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the overwhelming response to the Hans Zimmer Live 2024 North American Fall tour announcement, the award-winning film composer is adding three additional shows in previously "sold-out" cities. The additional stops include Oakland at the Oakland Arena on October 9, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 11, and a final stop in Las Vegas on October 12 at T-Mobile Arena.General on-sale tickets for the additional shows can be purchased at www.hanszimmerlive.com starting Friday, June 21 at 10am local time."We are thrilled to be coming back with three more shows," said Zimmer. "I'm so excited audiences in the beautiful city of Oakland, our home in Los Angeles, and the entertainment capital of the world Las Vegas will get a second chance to see us! Get ready to be blown away!"Artist Presale is currently underway! Visit @hanszimmerlive on social media for more details. Hans Zimmer Live marks the multiple Academy Award and Grammy winning composer's return to North America in over seven years, with most shows selling within the first 24 hours back in March. The groundbreaking audio and visual show feature a selection of the composer's scores being brought to life by Zimmer and his 18-piece live band and full orchestra. The newly arranged concert suites include music from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai and Dune, for which Zimmer received his second Academy Award.HANS ZIMMER LIVE 2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR: September 20 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Resorts World - SOLD OUTOctober 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - SOLD OUTOctober 3 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - SOLD OUTOctober 9 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - JUST ADDEDOctober 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - JUST ADDEDOctober 12 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena - JUST ADDEDFull list of tour dates available at www.hanszimmerlive.com.



