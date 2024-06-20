Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 20/06/2024

Hans Zimmer Live 2024 North American Tour Announces Additional Shows In Oakland, LA & Las Vegas

Hot Songs Around The World

Stumblin' In
Cyril
199 entries in 16 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
238 entries in 22 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
208 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
247 entries in 25 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
220 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
183 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
573 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
448 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
284 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
148 entries in 25 charts
Lunch
Billie Eilish
80 entries in 23 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
175 entries in 2 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
239 entries in 16 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
341 entries in 22 charts
Hans Zimmer Live 2024 North American Tour Announces Additional Shows In Oakland, LA & Las Vegas
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the overwhelming response to the Hans Zimmer Live 2024 North American Fall tour announcement, the award-winning film composer is adding three additional shows in previously "sold-out" cities. The additional stops include Oakland at the Oakland Arena on October 9, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 11, and a final stop in Las Vegas on October 12 at T-Mobile Arena.

General on-sale tickets for the additional shows can be purchased at www.hanszimmerlive.com starting Friday, June 21 at 10am local time.
"We are thrilled to be coming back with three more shows," said Zimmer. "I'm so excited audiences in the beautiful city of Oakland, our home in Los Angeles, and the entertainment capital of the world Las Vegas will get a second chance to see us! Get ready to be blown away!"
Artist Presale is currently underway! Visit @hanszimmerlive on social media for more details.

Hans Zimmer Live marks the multiple Academy Award and Grammy winning composer's return to North America in over seven years, with most shows selling within the first 24 hours back in March. The groundbreaking audio and visual show feature a selection of the composer's scores being brought to life by Zimmer and his 18-piece live band and full orchestra. The newly arranged concert suites include music from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai and Dune, for which Zimmer received his second Academy Award.

HANS ZIMMER LIVE 2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:
September 20 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Resorts World - SOLD OUT
October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - SOLD OUT
October 3 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - SOLD OUT
October 9 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - JUST ADDED
October 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - JUST ADDED
October 12 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena - JUST ADDED
Full list of tour dates available at www.hanszimmerlive.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0046711 secs // 4 () queries in 0.005723237991333 secs