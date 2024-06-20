Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 20/06/2024

NZ Reggae Royalty Katchafire Release Cover Of Dave Dobbyn Classic, "Magic - What She Do" On June 21, 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Stumblin' In
Cyril
200 entries in 16 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
238 entries in 22 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
209 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
249 entries in 25 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
222 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
185 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
575 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
450 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
286 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
149 entries in 25 charts
Lunch
Billie Eilish
82 entries in 23 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
175 entries in 2 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
239 entries in 16 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
341 entries in 22 charts
NZ Reggae Royalty Katchafire Release Cover Of Dave Dobbyn Classic, "Magic - What She Do" On June 21, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from the lush green landscapes of Aotearoa (New Zealand), Katchafire has become synonymous with the pulsating heartbeat of contemporary reggae music. Since their inception, this iconic band has captivated audiences worldwide with their infectious rhythms, heartfelt lyrics, and undeniable charisma. They kick off their releases in 2024 with the announcement of their upcoming single "Magic: What She Do," a cover of the Dave Dobbyn classic.

Katchafire's frontman Logan Bell provided vocals and production for the track, and Andrew Isdale played guitar. The track was recorded at Real Heart Studios and Andrew's home studio; mixing and mastering were done by Andrew as well.

Logan describes the cover inspiration as "I've always been a huge fan of Dave Dobbyn, and so I really wanted to cover this song. His lyrics are so poetic, and such a timeless ode to our wahine, the bringers of life, and the magic they do."

Over the years, Katchafire has evolved both musically and spiritually, incorporating elements of R&B, funk, and dub into their sound while remaining true to their reggae roots. Their commitment to spreading messages of love, unity, and positivity resonates deeply with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, making them ambassadors of the universal language of music.
With a discography spanning five studio albums and countless unforgettable performances all across the world, Katchafire continues to push the boundaries of reggae music. As they embark on their musical journey, they remain steadfast in their mission to uplift souls, ignite hearts, and spread the vibes of reggae to every corner of the globe.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0049880 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052733421325684 secs