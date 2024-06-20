NZ Reggae Royalty Katchafire Release Cover Of Dave Dobbyn Classic, "Magic - What She Do" On June 21, 2024





Katchafire's frontman Logan Bell provided vocals and production for the track, and Andrew Isdale played guitar. The track was recorded at Real



Logan describes the cover inspiration as "I've always been a huge fan of Dave Dobbyn, and so I really wanted to cover this song. His lyrics are so poetic, and such a timeless ode to our wahine, the bringers of life, and the magic they do."



Over the years,

With a discography spanning five studio albums and countless unforgettable performances all across the world, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from the lush green landscapes of Aotearoa (New Zealand), Katchafire has become synonymous with the pulsating heartbeat of contemporary reggae music. Since their inception, this iconic band has captivated audiences worldwide with their infectious rhythms, heartfelt lyrics, and undeniable charisma. They kick off their releases in 2024 with the announcement of their upcoming single "Magic: What She Do," a cover of the Dave Dobbyn classic.Katchafire's frontman Logan Bell provided vocals and production for the track, and Andrew Isdale played guitar. The track was recorded at Real Heart Studios and Andrew's home studio; mixing and mastering were done by Andrew as well.Logan describes the cover inspiration as "I've always been a huge fan of Dave Dobbyn, and so I really wanted to cover this song. His lyrics are so poetic, and such a timeless ode to our wahine, the bringers of life, and the magic they do."Over the years, Katchafire has evolved both musically and spiritually, incorporating elements of R&B, funk, and dub into their sound while remaining true to their reggae roots. Their commitment to spreading messages of love, unity, and positivity resonates deeply with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, making them ambassadors of the universal language of music.With a discography spanning five studio albums and countless unforgettable performances all across the world, Katchafire continues to push the boundaries of reggae music. As they embark on their musical journey, they remain steadfast in their mission to uplift souls, ignite hearts, and spread the vibes of reggae to every corner of the globe.



