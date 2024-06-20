Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rising UK R&B Star Letisha Gordon Shares New Single "Yo Yo"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising star Letisha Gordon, known for her electrifying presence and captivating voice, has just released her infectious new single, "Yo Yo". Produced by Ayo Beatz, this powerful and cheeky R&B/pop track is set to be an instant hit, showcasing Letisha's signature style and dynamic talent.

Letisha Gordon, a standout artist from Birmingham's vibrant music scene, has been garnering a devoted following across social media platforms with her infectious freestyles and charismatic performances. Her journey to prominence began in 2017 when her cover of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" went viral, amassing over six million views. She has also featured on tracks by Ghetts and WSTRN's Akelle Charles and supported US stars such as August Alsina and ELHAE at numerous shows, highlighting her dynamic stage presence and undeniable talent.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind "Yo Yo", Letisha shares, "It's about knowing that I'm admired, desired and not letting that make me lose focus on loving myself. I just came out of hospital after having an operation, and I just wanted to create something fun and powerful - that was how I was feeling. I wanted to claim my power back and send a strong message about the path I'm on."

Letisha's recent career highlights include performances at prestigious venues such as BBC Radio's Maida Vale studio and Bestival, as well as appearances on the BBC Radio 1Xtra Touchdown Tour with DJ Target. Letisha is also part of the Glastonbury 2024 lineup, further cementing her status as one to watch in the music industry.

As Letisha Gordon continues to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, the world eagerly anticipates what the future holds for this exceptional talent from Birmingham. "Yo Yo" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://ditto.fm/yo-yo-letisha-gordon.
www.instagram.com/letishagordon






