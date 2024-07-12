Dillon James To Release River Black EP July 12, 2024





"This EP represents how far I've come, and my new life after my past," shares Dillon. "There have been ups and downs, ebbs and flows, and these songs tell those stories. I'm grateful that, through my music, I can share my testimony with anyone who might relate and need to hear that they aren't alone."



Dillon James' River

"River Black" (Jason Gantt, Dillon James, Dan Alley)*

2. "

3. "Call Me Up" (Dillon James, Joe Clemmons and Jonathan Smith)^

4. "My Shadow" (Dillon James, Marty James, Matthew Joseph Geroux, Frank Romano)^

5. "Walking Man" (Paul Sikes, Paul Wrock and Dillon James)$

* = produced by Paul DiGiovanni

# = produced by Matt Geroux

^ = produced by Paul Sikes

$ = produced by Paul DiGiovanni and Paul Sikes



Recently marking a career milestone by making his Grand Ole Opry debut, Dillon will continue to share his music and story with new audiences, set to open for



Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Dillon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soul-stirring singer-songwriter Dillon James will release his debut EP, River Black, on July 12. The California-born country firebrand has turned heads with a first-hand account of his journey to redemption across autobiographical songs that "stand out for their brutal honesty" (Rolling Stone). Pre-save the EP on digital platforms here. Get a first glimpse into Dillon's hard-fought journey from Bakersfield, CA, through the streets of Los Angeles, to Nashville."This EP represents how far I've come, and my new life after my past," shares Dillon. "There have been ups and downs, ebbs and flows, and these songs tell those stories. I'm grateful that, through my music, I can share my testimony with anyone who might relate and need to hear that they aren't alone."Dillon James' River Black Track List:"River Black" (Jason Gantt, Dillon James, Dan Alley)*2. " Had Enough " (Luke Preston, Ben Goldsmith, Tucker Beathard)#3. "Call Me Up" (Dillon James, Joe Clemmons and Jonathan Smith)^4. "My Shadow" (Dillon James, Marty James, Matthew Joseph Geroux, Frank Romano)^5. "Walking Man" (Paul Sikes, Paul Wrock and Dillon James)$* = produced by Paul DiGiovanni# = produced by Matt Geroux^ = produced by Paul Sikes$ = produced by Paul DiGiovanni and Paul SikesRecently marking a career milestone by making his Grand Ole Opry debut, Dillon will continue to share his music and story with new audiences, set to open for Nickelback later this summer. To keep up with the latest news and updates, visit DillonJames.com.Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Dillon James was influenced by the city's unique blend of Rock n' Roll and Country music from an early age, picking up a guitar for the first time at the age of 10. Dillon was first drawn to classic rock, though his tastes diversified to the likes of City And Colour, Glen Campbell, Jeff Buckley, George Strait and Bob Dylan by the time he began writing his own music as a teen. Combined with inspiration from the local sounds of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, Dillon developed the country-rock infused vocals and powerful storytelling that would define his distinct sound. After winning several singer-songwriter competitions and a brief stint working as an actor in Los Angeles, Dillon entered a turbulent period of substance abuse and homelessness. During this painful time, he realized that if he could heal himself and achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a singer-songwriter, he could become a living testament to others as well. Dillon accomplished his goal and moved to Nashville to write and record music, including his debut track "Walking Man," "My Shadow," and more set to be released on his debut EP, River Black, July 12. In his own words, "human connection is the goal, music is just the vessel."



