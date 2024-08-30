Laurie Anderson's 'Amelia' Due August 30, 2024





Nonesuch released a re-mastered edition of Anderson's landmark 1982 album Big Science in 2007 for its twenty-fifth anniversary, followed by a vinyl LP re-issue in 2021; its beloved single, "O Superman," became a surprise viral hit on TikTok earlier this year. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Laurie Anderson's Amelia is due August 30, 2024, on Nonesuch Records. Amelia is the 2024 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient's first new album since 2018's Grammy-winning Landfall. The record comprises twenty-two tracks about renowned female aviator Amelia Earhart's tragic last flight. Anderson, who Pitchfork says, "sees the future, but she starts by paying attention," wrote the music and lyrics for this subjective narrative piece. On the album, she is joined by the Czech orchestra Filharmonie Brno, conducted by Dennis Russell Davies, and Anohni, Gabriel Cabezas, Rob Moose, Ryan Kelly, Martha Mooke, Marc Ribot, Tony Scherr, Nadia Sirota, and Kenny Wolleson. The album track "Road to Mandalay" is available today, and a limited-edition print autographed by Anderson is available with pre-orders from the Nonesuch Store.Earhart was a passionate pioneer of early aviation, achieving fame as the first woman to cross the Atlantic, in 1932. Five years later, she embarked on a flight around the world. Before she could complete the voyage, her plane disappeared without a trace; it has never been found. "The words used in Amelia are inspired by her pilot diaries, the telegrams she wrote to her husband, and my idea of what a woman flying around the world might think about," Anderson says. First premiered at Carnegie Hall in 2000, the updated piece was recently performed across Europe.Laurie Anderson is one of America's most renowned—and daring—creative pioneers. Her work, which encompasses music, visual art, poetry, film, and photography, has challenged and delighted audiences around the world for more than forty years. In a recent 60 Minutes profile, Anderson Cooper said she "is a pioneer of the avant-garde, but ... that doesn't begin to describe what she creates. Her work isn't sold in galleries. It's experienced by audiences who come to see her perform: singing, telling stories, and playing strange violins of her own invention ... she [blends] the beautiful and the bizarre, challenging audiences with homilies and humor. She blurs boundaries across music, theater, dance, and film." The Washington Post has said she "doesn't just tell stories; she draws out every word with a kind of physical pleasure, tasting its flavor as she probes the everyday mysteries of life," and the Guardian has called Anderson "one of the great popular artists and storytellers of our time."Anderson released her first album with Nonesuch Records in 2001, the critically lauded Life on a String. Her subsequent releases on the label include Live in New York (2002), Homeland (2010), the soundtrack to Anderson's acclaimed film Heart of a Dog (2015), and her Grammy-winning collaboration with Kronos Quartet, Landfall (2018). Additionally, Anderson's virtual-reality film La Camera Insabbiata, with Hsin-Chien Huang, won the 2017 Venice Film Festival Award for Best VR Experience, and, in 2018, Skira Rizzoli published her book All the Things I Lost in the Flood: Essays on Pictures, Language and Code, the most comprehensive collection of her artwork to date.Recent exhibitions and installations of Anderson's work include Habeas Corpus at New York''s Park Avenue Armory; her largest exhibition to date, The Weather, at Washington, DC's Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum of Modern Art; and Looking into a Mirror Sideways at Stockholm's Moderna Museet, which was her largest European exhibition to date. Anderson recently toured with Sex Mob, performing her piece Let X=X. Earlier this year, she was awarded the 2024 Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, along with Christopher Nolan and David Attenborough, and the International Astronomical Union named a minor planet in her honor: Asteroid 270588, Laurieanderson.Nonesuch released a re-mastered edition of Anderson's landmark 1982 album Big Science in 2007 for its twenty-fifth anniversary, followed by a vinyl LP re-issue in 2021; its beloved single, "O Superman," became a surprise viral hit on TikTok earlier this year.



