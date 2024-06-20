Aloe Blacc Performs Jazzy No Doubt Cover On Today Show + Shares "Wonderwall"





The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc shares the latest single -- a remake of Oasis' " Wonderwall " -- from his forthcoming covers project Rock My Soul Volume 2. Set to release June 28, this installment of his two-part EP series sees Blacc covering iconic songs with his signature soulful twist.Last Thursday, Aloe Blacc captivated audiences with a live performance of his cover of No Doubt's "Don't Speak" on the Today Show. The stirring performance highlighted his ability to honor classic songs while adding his own soulful and jazzy twist. Watch below:He also discussed Rock My Soul in an interview with ABC News, sharing insights into his passion for music and the inspiration behind his latest covers. Blacc also talks about his relationship with Harry Belafonte and his role in the documentary Following Harry, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival last week. The film is an intimate portrait of Harry Belafonte whose work dedicated to social justice continued until his death in 2023 at age 96.




