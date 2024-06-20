Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
'CMA Fest' Unveils Star-Studded Performances For Three-Hour Primetime Concert Special
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "CMA Fest," the Music Event of Summer, is coming to a screen near you! The Country Music Association has revealed 30 star-studded performances featured in its "CMA Fest" primetime television special, hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde, and airing Tuesday, June 25, at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu.

"Stepping onto the stage in front of 50,000 people to host CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in my hometown of Nashville was indescribable," says Jelly Roll. "The magnitude of the moment really hit me, to be across the street from the juvenile detention center I was in and to now be onstage hosting—how do you describe being in the same exact place while being in a place that couldn't be more different, at the same time."

"When my buddy Jelly Roll and I walked out into this massive crowd and felt the electric energy for the first time, it felt important," says McBryde. "We were nervous! But it also felt good, because at the root of it all, it's just me and my pal cutting up, only we're doing it on national television for CMA Fest."

The three-hour concert event features can't-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances that took place during the 51st CMA Fest just days ago in Nashville. Featured "CMA Fest" performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Big & Rich, Clint Black, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Terri Clark, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Billy F Gibbons, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Brittney Spencer, The War And Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

See below for the full list of songs performed:
Kelsea Ballerini — "Penthouse"
Big & Rich and HARDY — "Save A Horse (Ride a Cowboy)"
Clint Black and Jon Pardi — "Killin' Time"
Brothers Osborne — "Break Mine"Brothers Osborne — "I Won't Back Down"
Luke Bryan — "Love You, Miss You, Mean It"
Terri Clark and Lainey Wilson — "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me"
Jordan Davis — "Next Thing You Know"
Jackson Dean — "Fearless"
HARDY — "SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh's Song)"
Jelly Roll featuring Keith Urban— "Halfway To Hell"
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — "Save Me"
Cody Johnson — "That's Texas"
Little Big Town — "Girl Crush"
Lynyrd Skynyrd — "Sweet Home Alabama"
Lynyrd Skynyrd featuring Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top — "Call Me The Breeze"
Ashley McBryde — "The Devil I Know"
Parker McCollum - "Burn It Down"
Megan Moroney — "I'm Not Pretty"
Carly Pearce — "truck on fire"
Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton — "Pour Me A Drink"
Shaboozey — "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Brittney Spencer — "I Got Time"
The War And Treaty — "Called You By Your Name"
Thomas Rhett — "Beautiful As You"
Keith Urban — "Messed Up As Me"
Keith Urban with Lainey Wilson — "GO HOME W U"
Gretchen Wilson and Ashley McBryde — "Redneck Woman"
Lainey Wilson — "Hang Tight Honey"
Bailey Zimmerman — "Where It Ends"

Country Music fans can be sure to get in on the fun for next year by purchasing passes for CMA Fest 2025. Four-night stadium passes for the 52nd CMA Fest, which takes place in Nashville Thursday, June 5, through Sunday, June 8, will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster Tuesday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. CDT. CMA Country Connection email subscribers gain presale access Monday, June 24, at 10:00 a.m. CDT.






