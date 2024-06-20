Four Shows Added For Eagles Live In Concert At Sphere





EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday,

Saturday,

Friday,

Saturday,

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

For fans who have already registered in advance for the Artist presale, tickets for the newly announced shows can be purchased starting today at Noon PT.



Vibee is the Hotel &



Limited VIP Ticket Packages for all 12 shows are available now HERE and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.



These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.



In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the



The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Eagles have added four additional shows for the band's residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas featuring a total of 12 shows, over six exclusive weekends, from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 9. The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide.EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:Friday, September 20Saturday, September 21Friday, September 27Saturday, September 28Friday, October 11Saturday, October 12Friday, October 18Saturday, October 19Friday, November 1Saturday, November 2Friday, November 8Saturday, November 9Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.For fans who have already registered in advance for the Artist presale, tickets for the newly announced shows can be purchased starting today at Noon PT.Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience.Limited VIP Ticket Packages for all 12 shows are available now HERE and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons.The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band's Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid In Town" and "Hotel California."



