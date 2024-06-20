Never Miss A Beat With Lenovo Tab Plus, A Music Lover's Dream Tablet With 8 Speakers!



"Tablets have evolved to meet the needs of people transitioning between work, study and play, offering a balanced combination of mobility and performance," said Tony Chen, vice president of Tablets, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. "As the tablet market recovers1, customers can expect increased Lenovo product differentiation through features that address their specific demands. The Lenovo Tab Plus is a prime example of a well-rounded tablet that delivers premium sound for a truly immersive entertainment experience."



Inspiration in Every Beat

An essential device for music lovers, the Lenovo Tab Plus transforms virtually any location into a personal entertainment sanctuary with 26W of crisp stereo sound. Featuring Eight JBL

To maximize the tablet's functionality and audio system designed and engineered with JBL, the Lenovo Tab Plus transforms into a Bluetooth® speaker for seamless audio anywhere, streamed from your portable device like a smartphone, and comes with an integrated kickstand for up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility. For the utmost sonar customization, it comes with a personalized app volume control that lets you fine-tune audio settings. With the app volume control, the tablet automatically cranks up the volume when your favorite music or podcast app is open, lowers the sound when a browser is chosen, and more.



A Complete Non-Stop Entertainment Experience

The Lenovo Tab Plus delivers a complete entertainment experience, matching its sonar prowess with a 11.5-inch 2K TUV-certified2 display with 90Hz of refresh rate that complements the crisp sounds and heart pumping bass with vibrant images and evocative graphics. A TUV-certified screen undergoes testing to ensure low-blue light and flicker-free for optimal eye comfort. To ensure non-stop entertainment on the go, the tablet is packed with an 8600 mAh battery capable of streaming up to 12 hours3 and 45W fast charging that reaches full power in only 90 minutes3.

Lenovo's latest entertainment tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, offers up to 256GB of built-in storage4 with an option to expand via MicroSD card (sold separately) and is IP52 water and dust resistant5. It features a built-in Immersive Reading Mode that softens the screen to simulate the color matrix of a book's pages and can transform into a digital photo frame or clock via Standby Mode. Standby Mode is automatically activated7 when the Lenovo Tab Plus is not in use and charging in landscape mode with the kickstand.

The Lenovo Tab Plus safeguards users with a privacy dashboard that lets the owner manage permissions, will offer upgrades for 2 years with 4 years of security patches until June 2028, and is available with Lenovo Premium Care6 for personalized technical support and Lenovo Accidental



Pricing and Availability8

Lenovo Tab Plus is now available in select global markets with an expected starting price of 279€ (including VAT) and $289.99.



Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (data center, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.



1 Tablet Shipments Show Signs of Recovery in Q1 2024, According to IDC - https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS52105224

2 TÜV Rheinland certification mark signifies that a product has been examined according to strict safety requirements by an accredited third party and is supported by regular factory inspections.

3 All battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal laboratory and network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

4 Actual available internal memory and storage capacity are less and vary due to many factors, including formatting, partitioning and operating system, etc., which utilize part of this capacity. The available capacity may change with software updates.

5 Water-resistant to help protect against moderate exposure to fresh water, such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. It is not designed to be submersed in water or exposed to pressurized water or other liquids. Water resistance may diminish over time. Not waterproof or dust proof.

6 Available and sold separately in select markets - will vary by geography.

7 Manual activation of Standby Mode may be required for the first time via Settings or Lenovo Vantage.

8 Prices may not include tax and do not include shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply. Reseller prices may vary. On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in select markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.



LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. TÜV is a registered trademark of the TÜV Rheinland Group. MediaTek is trademark of MediaTek Incorporated. JBL is a trademark of Harman International Industries, Inc. DOLBY and DOLBY ATMOS are registered trademarks of Dolby Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. BLUETOOTH® is a trademark of Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. The High-Res Audio logo is the registered trademark held by Japan Audio Society. Dupont™ and Tyvek ® are trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024, Lenovo Group Limited. 