Macy's Launches Summer's Greatest Hits Campaign With A Fresh Recording Of "Lovely Day" By Grammy Nominated Artist Amber Mark And Produced By Grammy Award Winning Ryan Tedder

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Macy's launches a new campaign, Summer's Greatest Hits, to celebrate the beginning of summer. The beginning of every season comes with so much promise and excitement. These are the precious moments in our lives that are spent with loved ones creating unforgettable experiences and lasting memories. But it's not about perfection or overplanning but about finding joy in every moment. Macy's has captured that very essence in Summer's Greatest Hits - the celebration will extend to online and in-store experiences, through fresh assortment and at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks.To mark this special time, Macy's is launching a new summer anthem - a fresh version of the classic, " Lovely Day " by Bill Withers. Performed by GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist Amber Mark and produced by three-time GRAMMY award winning producer Ryan Tedder, this fresh take on a timeless hit captures the essence of summer's carefree spirit. Mark will perform " Lovely Day " on the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, to be broadcast nationwide on NBC and streaming on Peacock®."We love celebrating the start of a new season, from kicking off summer with our iconic fireworks to kicking off the holidays with Thanksgiving. Macy's Summer's Greatest Hits will lean into what's special about summer moments. From the first day of summer, to the 4th of July, to back-to-school shopping, we will celebrate all that makes summer, summer," said Sharon Otterman, chief marketing officer of Macy's. "We bring this campaign to life with exciting online and in-store experiences, enriched with compelling storytelling, music and creative across all our platforms."Summer's Greatest Hits features the season's hottest trends and exciting sales events that transform shopping into an experience, where soaking up the sun and scoring amazing deals elevate seasonal style. The campaign highlights summer's greatest fits, featuring casual essentials, special occasion dressing, must have beauty favorites and much more. From road trips to poolside barbeques to weddings, Summer's Greatest Hits will captivate customers throughout the season."'Lovely Day' is such an iconic summer song, and when Ryan and Macy's reached out about having me on vocals for their summer campaign and to perform at the fireworks, the answer was pretty obvious, it felt like a natural fit. Let's keep the summer vibes going!" said Amber Mark.Macy's Summer's Greatest Hits campaign launches across television, digital media, social, out-of-home and on Macy's brand channels today, June 20. The campaign embraces the beauty of the real-life moments emerged in a series of anthemic spots along with social-first creative. Macy's will feature a weekly countdown celebrating Summer's Greatest Hits via unified storytelling across digital, social and in-store surprise and delight moments to inspire joy. Visit macys.com for more information and join the conversation on social using the hashtag #MacysSummerHits.Fans nationwide will have a front row seat to Macy's 4th of July Fireworks by tuning into NBC or streaming on Peacock® at 8-10 p.m. ET/PT, 7-9 p.m. CT/MT. An encore presentation of the show will also air at 10 p.m. ET/PT.Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy's delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy's gives customers even more ways to shop through an off-price assortment at Macy's Backstage and at our highly curated Macy's small format stores. Each year, Macy's provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We're guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice, and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.



