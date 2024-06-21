Sabrina Carpenter Announces North American Headlining Arena Tour





Thu, 20th Jun 2024 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Festival

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Detroit, MI Little

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 New York, NY Madison

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Hartford, CT XL Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Montreal, QC Centre Ball

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Saint Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena



Presales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24th, with the Cash App Presale at 10 AM local followed by Team Sabrina Presale on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 AM local time. General onsale for the public begins on Friday, June 28th at 10 AM local time. Sabrina also teamed up with Spotify to create a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show; in addition, they are launching the official Sabrina on Tour playlist, curated by Sabrina herself, full of catalog hits and her inspirations. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter announces her upcoming North American headlining Arena tour, The Short n' Sweet Tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Columbus. The 29 date tour will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more. Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Sabrina on this tour. Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.Presales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24th, with the Cash App Presale at 10 AM local followed by Team Sabrina Presale on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 AM local time. General onsale for the public begins on Friday, June 28th at 10 AM local time. Sabrina also teamed up with Spotify to create a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show; in addition, they are launching the official Sabrina on Tour playlist, curated by Sabrina herself, full of catalog hits and her inspirations.CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the Short n' Sweet Tour will be available for Cash App cardholders via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.Beginning Monday, June 24 starting at 10am local time through Thursday, June 27 at 10pm local time, Cash App cardholders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit https://cash.app/exclusives/sabrinacarpenter.As the official wireless partner of the tour, T-Mobile is giving customers exclusive access to preferred tickets at every U.S. tour stop — even sold-out shows. T-Mobile customers can get their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices, just another benefit of having Magenta Status, the Un-carrier's suite of premium perks and experiences. For more information, visit t-mobile.com/music.The tour is in support of Sabrina's recently announced album, Short n' Sweet, out August 23 - preorder here: https://amzn.to/3XEN32WEarlier this month, Sabrina released her second single from the forthcoming album, " Please Please Please " - listen here and watch the music video below. Sabrina enlisted GRAMMY-Award-winning Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen as collaborators for the single. " Please Please Please " hit #1 on Spotify's Global and US charts, #1 on Apple Music and this week, it debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sabrina debuted the song live at Governors Ball in New York earlier this month. Featured on several "Best of" lists after the festival, including Billboard and Rolling Stone, the former of which also declared "there's an innate confidence in Carpenter's presence onstage, an effortless ease that emerges as she exchanges winks and quips with the audience, then locks right back into performance mode an instant later". Sabrina will also be headlining Outside Lands Music Festival on August 10th -- this will be her first time performing at the San Francisco festival. Single Day and 3-Day tickets are currently on sale here.The album's lead single, "Espresso," was released in April and instantly became a smash hit. The Platinum-certified single became Sabrina's fourth hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it's currently #3 this week, and her first Top 5 on the chart where she now has two of the top three songs this week. It captured the #1 spot on the Spotify Global, US, and UK charts and hit #1 on the UK Singles Chart. It also reached #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Of the single, Uproxx stated "Carpenter has a knack for coming up with pop hits, and " Espresso " has shown to be one of her biggest so far" while The New York Times heralded the single as the song ready to "propel her to the next level." The sentiment has been proven true and the bonafide star blew fans away with her debut Coachella performance shortly following the release of "Espresso." Los Angeles Times cited her among "The 15 Best Things We Saw at Coachella 2024," going on to profess, "Carpenter already had put more effort into her set than some past Coachella headliners". And just last month she made her debut as the musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live.Earlier this year, Sabrina made headlines as she joined Taylor Swift on the international leg of her highly acclaimed ERA'S Tour in Mexico, South America, Australia, and Singapore.Tour dates:Thu, 20th Jun 2024 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands FestivalThu, 20th Jun 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 New York, NY Madison Square GardenThu, 20th Jun 2024 Hartford, CT XL CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 Boston, MA TD GardenThu, 20th Jun 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 Montreal, QC Centre BallThu, 20th Jun 2024 Chicago, IL United CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Saint Louis, MO Chaifetz ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Orlando, FL Kia CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 Tampa, FL Amalie ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Austin, TX Moody CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 Denver, CO Ball ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 Vancouver, BC Pacific ColiseumThu, 20th Jun 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Portland, OR Moda CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 San Diego, CA Pechanga ArenaThu, 20th Jun 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint CenterThu, 20th Jun 2024 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com ArenaPresales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24th, with the Cash App Presale at 10 AM local followed by Team Sabrina Presale on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 AM local time. General onsale for the public begins on Friday, June 28th at 10 AM local time. Sabrina also teamed up with Spotify to create a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show; in addition, they are launching the official Sabrina on Tour playlist, curated by Sabrina herself, full of catalog hits and her inspirations.



